It's no longer enough to just push for medical freedom. While that remains important, we have to alert the people that there are actual dangers inherent in the jabs. This may turn some of you off.
I get it. Not everyone who believes in medical freedom is opposed to the Covid vaccines. I’ve been toeing the line between exposing the risks of the jabs and focusing on opposing medical tyranny in all its forms simply because it’s a more “populist” approach to the problem.
While I know that some of you will get turned off by this, I can no longer provide the milquetoast news alone. That’s not to say I will stop fighting for medical freedom, exposing voter fraud, or calling out the Biden-Harris regime for their anti-American policies, but exposing the machinations of the powers-that-be who are driving towards The Great Reset is my top priority.
This is why today’s newsletter was so late. I had a conversation with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko for over an hour today. It was inspiring to hear him discuss Covid, noting how it was a bioweapon that was intended to spawn a much more dangerous bioweapon in the form of the jabs. After some separate discussions and a bit of soul searching, I decided I can’t sit in the sidelines anymore. If this is truly to be the America First Report, then I have to focus on the existential threats to our nation and its people. Right now, the biggest one is the globalist takeover through Pandemic Panic Theater and the universal jab agenda. With that said, here are some important articles from today:
1,000 Different Studies Show Extensive Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccines Adverse Events
Are you tired of debating with your liberal friends and family on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine? Informed Choice Australia made a list of ‘peer-reviewed’ medical papers submitted to various medical journals, showing extensive evidence of adverse events in the COVID-19 vaccines. [read more]
Ottawa Outlawed Giving Gas to Truckers, So This Happened . . .
Around the world, responses to tyranny have become more aggressive. No, there have not been increases in violence as government and corporate media predicted other than attacks from anti-freedom activists. The aggressive responses have been peaceful, sensible, and outright epic as average citizens express their discontent with their oppressors. [read more]
Autopsy Confirms College Student Died From “COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Myocarditis”
24-year-old New York college student George Watts Jr. died on October 27, 2021, due to complications related to the Pfizer Covid-19 shots he took in August and September. Thanks to Corning Community College’s mandatory vaccination policy, Watts had to get an experimental Covid jab in order to attend classes in person. [read more]
Here’s the Strongest Proof yet That Vitamin D Stops Covid in Its Tracks
Israeli scientists say they have collected the most convincing evidence yet that vitamin D is a powerfully effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). [read more]
Watch: Freedom Trucker Annihilates Smug Reporter Suggesting Protesters' Children Be Taken From Them
This is the blueprint for how to handle an activist press. When you know a smug reporter is trying to sandbag you, this is how you respond. To recap, opponents of the Freedom Convoy tried calling them racist. They tried calling them insurrectionists. They have tried and failed at calling them every insult they can think of. Now, they're trying to call them child abusers. The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is investigating, quote "child welfare concerns at the ongoing trucker protest in the city's downtown area." [read more]
6-Year-Old Child Stricken With Myocarditis After COVID Shot
Dr. Peter McCullough, a well-known expert on vaccines, is on record warning that myocarditis triggered by the COVID-19 vaccinations is way more serious than the same problem from the China virus itself. [read more]
‘They Will Not Silence Me’: Doctor Who Discovered Omicron Was Pressured Not To Reveal It’s Mild
The doctor who discovered the Omicron Covid-19 strain, Angelique Coetzee, says that she was pressured by European governments not to reveal that it had mild presentation, according to an interview in Germany’s Welt. [read more]
Wuhan Lab Also Sought Influenza Strain For ‘Human Infection’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which manipulated bat coronaviruses resembling COVID-19 to become deadlier to humans, appears to have carried out similar research on influenza, The National Pulse can reveal. [read more]
Some empirical evidence concerning the vaccines
Embalmer alarmed by mysterious blood clots in vaccinated people
Colleagues in industry also report anomaly in more than half of their cases
By Art Moore
WND Published February 13, 2022 at 12:00pm
THIS IS JUST HORRIFIC
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/embalmer-alarmed-mysterious-blood-clots-vaccinated-people/
Bigger yet. Everyone involved must be arrested. Period. From Gates, Fauci, Soros, Wyss, Klaus, Biden, Media. Drs on down the line.
We will never be free until every one of these Globalist are eradicated. Period.
The next shut down is Climate Crisis.
Manufactured Climate Change thanks to Military Complex and Gates.
Those streaks in the sky. Are poison to everything. It changes weather patterns. Along w HAARP. Now 5 G.
If they aren’t stopped. We will be murdered by the eugenics age