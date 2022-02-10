I get it. Not everyone who believes in medical freedom is opposed to the Covid vaccines. I’ve been toeing the line between exposing the risks of the jabs and focusing on opposing medical tyranny in all its forms simply because it’s a more “populist” approach to the problem.

While I know that some of you will get turned off by this, I can no longer provide the milquetoast news alone. That’s not to say I will stop fighting for medical freedom, exposing voter fraud, or calling out the Biden-Harris regime for their anti-American policies, but exposing the machinations of the powers-that-be who are driving towards The Great Reset is my top priority.

This is why today’s newsletter was so late. I had a conversation with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko for over an hour today. It was inspiring to hear him discuss Covid, noting how it was a bioweapon that was intended to spawn a much more dangerous bioweapon in the form of the jabs. After some separate discussions and a bit of soul searching, I decided I can’t sit in the sidelines anymore. If this is truly to be the America First Report, then I have to focus on the existential threats to our nation and its people. Right now, the biggest one is the globalist takeover through Pandemic Panic Theater and the universal jab agenda. With that said, here are some important articles from today:

Are you tired of debating with your liberal friends and family on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine? Informed Choice Australia made a list of ‘peer-reviewed’ medical papers submitted to various medical journals, showing extensive evidence of adverse events in the COVID-19 vaccines. [read more]

Around the world, responses to tyranny have become more aggressive. No, there have not been increases in violence as government and corporate media predicted other than attacks from anti-freedom activists. The aggressive responses have been peaceful, sensible, and outright epic as average citizens express their discontent with their oppressors. [read more]

24-year-old New York college student George Watts Jr. died on October 27, 2021, due to complications related to the Pfizer Covid-19 shots he took in August and September. Thanks to Corning Community College’s mandatory vaccination policy, Watts had to get an experimental Covid jab in order to attend classes in person. [read more]

Israeli scientists say they have collected the most convincing evidence yet that vitamin D is a powerfully effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). [read more]

This is the blueprint for how to handle an activist press. When you know a smug reporter is trying to sandbag you, this is how you respond. To recap, opponents of the Freedom Convoy tried calling them racist. They tried calling them insurrectionists. They have tried and failed at calling them every insult they can think of. Now, they're trying to call them child abusers. The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is investigating, quote "child welfare concerns at the ongoing trucker protest in the city's downtown area." [read more]

Dr. Peter McCullough, a well-known expert on vaccines, is on record warning that myocarditis triggered by the COVID-19 vaccinations is way more serious than the same problem from the China virus itself. [read more]

The doctor who discovered the Omicron Covid-19 strain, Angelique Coetzee, says that she was pressured by European governments not to reveal that it had mild presentation, according to an interview in Germany’s Welt. [read more]

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which manipulated bat coronaviruses resembling COVID-19 to become deadlier to humans, appears to have carried out similar research on influenza, The National Pulse can reveal. [read more]

