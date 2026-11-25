Gratitude is easy after a landslide. After a wipeout, it takes discipline.

Three weeks after November 3, many American patriots will sit down to Thanksgiving dinner still sorting through what was lost. The midterms were brutal. Republicans lost both chambers of Congress as voters punished them for rising costs and for a war with Iran that drove fuel prices up. Democrats flipped nine Senate seats on their way to a 56-44 majority, winning in places like Texas, Mississippi, and Alaska that were supposed to be out of reach. The losses were worse in the states. Democrats flipped a dozen legislative chambers and broke Republican trifectas in Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas.

The dinner itself is a reminder of how tight things are. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey prices a classic dinner for ten at $58.63, up 6% from last year, and the turkey alone is up 10%. Food eaten at home has risen 22% since October 2021. The diesel that trucks every potato and cranberry to the store averaged $5.96 a gallon last week, 58% more than a year ago.

Then there is the less visible worry. This month France formally blamed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard for hacking the refrigeration controls at more than 700 grocery stores, which spoiled food and started at least 15 fires. We’ve seen oftentimes inexplicable “outages” and cyberattacks hitting banks, air traffic controllers, and even the CIA.

So the temptation this week is to skip the thanks and go straight to the complaints. That would be a mistake, and not only a spiritual one. A patriot who can give thanks only after a win has confused his country with a scoreboard. The usual blessings people name around the table, like freedom, family, and football, are good things, but they are the easy answers. The reasons below are less obvious. They are the ones people forget when the news is bad, and they may matter most because the news is bad.

First, the words Jesus spoke to His disciples on the night He was betrayed, a night far darker than any lost election.

These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world. (John 16:33)

I will be talking about all of this on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.

1. The Heroes of ICE and CBP Who Go Thankless

Tonight a Border Patrol agent will eat Thanksgiving dinner out of a foil tray in a truck somewhere along the Rio Grande. An ICE officer in a big city will leave home with his face covered. He doesn’t do it to look menacing. He does it because activists have made a habit of publishing the home addresses of men like him. Neither of them will get a parade.

What they have achieved is remarkable. Preliminary CBP figures show 98,708 Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border in fiscal year 2026. The administration calls that the lowest annual total in the agency’s history. The agency also reported 17 straight months without releasing a single apprehended migrant into the interior. Under the previous administration, apprehensions ran above 1.8 million a year.

What they have endured is ugly. The Department of Homeland Security says ICE personnel suffered 647 assaults between January 20, 2025, and September 20, 2026, compared with 37 over the same stretch of the Biden years. DHS has also reported an 8,000% rise in death threats and a 3,200% rise in vehicle attacks against its officers. Whatever anyone thinks of the policy fights, these are people paying the price for rhetoric that treats enforcing laws Congress passed as something close to a war crime.

The media will spend the next two years picking apart every arrest these officers make. The least the rest of us can do is notice that they keep showing up.

2. A Constitution Built for Nights Like November 3

The Framers did not write the Constitution only for the winners. They expected the country to elect the wrong people from time to time, and they designed the system with that in mind.

Look at what voters could not do this month. They could not touch two-thirds of the Senate, because the Constitution staggers Senate terms so that the anger of one season cannot sweep out the whole chamber. They cannot override a veto, because Article I, Section 7 requires two-thirds of both houses, and a 56-seat Senate majority is eleven votes short. The president has already made his plans clear by posting a red cap with one word stenciled on it, VETO. And voters could not remove a single federal judge. The Senate had confirmed 56 Article III judges in Trump’s second term as of October 1. Each holds a lifetime appointment that no wave election can reach.

Madison saw this coming. “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition,” he wrote in Federalist No. 51, because he believed no party, his own included, could be trusted with unchecked power. There is some irony in watching a movement that spent years calling the Senate and the Electoral College undemocratic run into the limits those institutions impose. Patriots can be grateful that the guardrails were built by men who expected the car to swerve.

3. The Patriots of November 1776 Had It Far Worse

Two hundred fifty years ago this week, Washington’s army was retreating across New Jersey and the cause looked lost. On November 16, 1776, the British captured Fort Washington on Manhattan and took nearly 3,000 Americans prisoner. Four days later, after Cornwallis’s troops landed below the Palisades, the Americans abandoned Fort Lee and began a long, humiliating retreat. By late November, Washington had about 3,700 soldiers with him, and their enlistments were running out.

Thomas Paine marched with that army. Writing by campfire during the retreat, he produced the first number of The American Crisis, published in Philadelphia on December 19, days before Trenton.

These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

Notice the word Paine chose. Thanks. The men who stayed through that winter had lost New York, lost their forts, and lost most of their army. They had not lost the war. A movement that just lost Senate seats in a bad economy can take a moment to be grateful for ancestors who refused to quit under conditions that make this November look mild.

4. Nick Shirley and the Kid-With-a-Camera Revolution

The day after Christmas last year, a 23-year-old YouTuber posted a 42-minute video of Minnesota day care centers that looked empty while they collected public money. Pieces of Minnesota’s fraud scandals had been reported for years, and federal prosecutors were working the Feeding Our Future case long before he showed up. But Nick Shirley did what the newsrooms hadn’t. He knocked on the doors, filmed what he found, and made the story impossible to ignore.

The video drew 138 million views on X within days. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau believed it was “just the tip of a very large iceberg.” On January 5, Gov. Tim Walz dropped his bid for a third term as the fallout grew. Shirley’s reaction was not subtle.

I ENDED TIM WALZ.

Minnesota officials disputed parts of his footage, and critics have tried every way they can to discredit him. In July he gave Fox News his answer. “Numbers don’t lie, and convictions don’t lie.” The work has cost him. By March he said he could no longer report in major cities without a professional security detail because of doxxing and threats. That is the price of reporting without the gatekeepers’ permission, and he is paying it so the rest of us can see where our tax dollars go. His rise shows that some of the most important reporting of this decade can come from a young man with a camera who is willing to ask the obvious question.

5. Fewer Empty Chairs at the Table

Some of the best news of 2026 got little attention, maybe because it doesn’t fit anyone’s campaign message. The CDC estimates that 69,973 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2025. That is almost 14% fewer than the year before and the third straight annual drop. At the 2022 peak the toll was nearly 110,000, so last year saw roughly 40,000 fewer funerals than the worst year of the crisis.

Murders are following the same path. The Council on Criminal Justice found that homicides in large American cities fell 18% in the first half of 2026 and are down 51% from their 2022 peak. That likely puts the national homicide rate at a new historic low.

Experts will argue for years about why. A tighter border, better policing, a changing drug supply, and a culture slowly recovering from the disorder of 2020 all have their supporters. The cause matters for policy. It matters less at the dinner table, where a grandmother in Baltimore or Phoenix will look across the room on Thursday and see a grandson who, in a different year, might not have made it. Thank the police, the paramedics, the recovery ministries, and the officers who stop poison at the ports. Their work rarely trends, and it is the reason some of those chairs are filled.

6. Losing in 2026 Instead of 2028

History gave fair warning. After the election, Speaker Mike Johnson pointed out that voters had made the same decision “that has been made in all but two midterms in the last century.” The president’s party almost always loses ground at the midpoint. That doesn’t make the loss painless, but it does make it survivable, and the timing is a gift.

A beating in 2026 leaves two years to learn from it before the White House is on the ballot. Republicans now know what voters punished. They know which candidates underperformed, which messages failed, and how much a gallon of diesel can cost a party. Better to learn that now than on a November night when the presidency is at stake.

There is also the question of who now owns the promises. On election night, Chuck Schumer told reporters his party had “five words for the American people,” and then said them. “Relief is on the way.” In January, Democrats take the gavels, and with them comes the expectation that Congress can bring down the price of a turkey. Global fuel markets and the regime in Tehran have never taken orders from Hakeem Jeffries. From now on, voters will have two places to send the blame instead of one.

7. Rumble, X, and Free Speech Platforms

Nick Shirley’s video didn’t reach 138 million people because a network producer approved it. It reached them because there are now platforms where no producer’s approval is needed. A few years ago, that was far from certain.

Those platforms are under pressure from abroad. When Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Rumble to take down accounts, including that of a political dissident living in the United States, Rumble refused. Moraes then suspended the platform across Brazil, citing its failure to name a legal representative there. Rumble and Trump Media sued in Florida, and a federal judge ruled they were not obligated to comply with the Brazilian orders. Rumble called it “a complete victory for free speech.”

In Europe, regulators fined X €120 million, the first fine ever issued under the Digital Services Act, and X is challenging it in the EU’s General Court. Adina Portaru of Alliance Defending Freedom International, who represents X in the case, said the fine came from authorities who view a free speech platform “as a serious threat.”

The European Commission says it is only enforcing transparency rules. Maybe so. But it is fair to ask why the platforms most willing to host dissent keep ending up in foreign regulators’ sights. Patriots should be grateful that in 2026 a citizen with a phone can still reach the whole country without permission from Brussels, Brasília, or Manhattan.

8. Young Men Walking Back Into Church

For a generation, the story of American Christianity was one of slow decline, especially among the young. That story is changing. A Gallup poll released in April found that monthly religious attendance among young men has climbed to about 40%, the highest level in more than a decade. Bible sales reached a 21-year high in 2025 and jumped 36% in the month after Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

It shouldn’t be oversold. Axios, looking at the same data, noted that the gains are real but modest and nothing like the Great Awakenings yet. Fair enough. Pollsters have never been able to measure revival anyway. But anyone who remembers the confident predictions that Gen Z would be the generation to finally walk away from the faith can enjoy this. The young men who were supposed to leave the church are showing up with study Bibles and hard questions. Many of their fathers drifted away, and some of the sons are finding their way back.

9. Ranchers and Farmers Persevering Through Rough Times

Everything on the Thanksgiving table passed through the hands of people having one of the hardest years of their working lives. Diesel hit record highs during harvest. Fertilizer prices rose 15% this year, and farm bankruptcies rose 19% in the 12 months ending in June. Most row-crop farmers are expected to lose money in 2026 for the fourth year in a row. Some in farm country call this the worst downturn since the farm crisis of the 1980s.

Ranchers have their own troubles. The national cattle herd is the smallest it has been in more than 70 years. Drought and wildfire have made rebuilding it nearly impossible in parts of Texas. And the New World screwworm turned up in Texas calves this year, the first outbreak in livestock in five decades. Record cattle prices sound like a windfall until Texas rancher James Henderson explains them.

Virtually anything and everything ranchers touch has gone up in cost. So yes, we are getting record prices for cattle. But we’ve also got record costs.

And still they plant, they calve, and they bring in the harvest. The prophet Habakkuk could have been describing a cattle operation in 2026.

Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls: Yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will joy in the God of my salvation. (Habakkuk 3:17-18)

Give thanks for the people who keep feeding the country while losing money doing it. Then, if you can, buy directly from them.

10. The Watchmen Behind the Firewall

This month’s cyber headlines were frightening, but the full picture is better than the panic suggested. When the FAA grounded flights nationwide on November 13 and Microsoft’s email service failed the same week, social media filled up with talk of a coordinated attack on America. A review of the public evidence found no such thing, and both outages turned out to be technical failures. The real attacks, on Vanderbilt University, a New Hampshire hospital, an Ohio school district, and a number of tech vendors, were serious but scattered.

That relative calm didn’t happen by accident. It happens because thousands of unglamorous professionals spend their nights patching software, watching network logs, and shutting down intrusions before they become disasters. Iran has shown it is willing to sabotage civilian infrastructure, and French authorities say the systems used in the grocery store attacks were also probing equipment at energy and water facilities. The county IT director, the hospital security analyst, and the water utility engineer working Thanksgiving weekend because ransomware gangs love a holiday are today’s watchmen on the city wall. Nobody notices them until they fail, and most nights they don’t.

11. The Persecuted Church, Which Puts Our Troubles in Perspective

An American who just watched his party lose the Senate still gets to go to church on Sunday without scanning the tree line for gunmen. Millions of Christians can’t say that. Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List counted 4,849 Christians killed for their faith during its reporting period, about 13 a day, and 3,490 of them were in Nigeria. In Nigeria’s Benue State, the researchers counted 1,310 Christians killed compared with 29 Muslims. That gap is hard to square with the claim that the violence there is random banditry.

These believers are not asking us to stop grieving our own setbacks. They are showing us how to carry them, with a faith that counted the cost long ago. Paul described that posture.

We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed. (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)

Be thankful you are free to complain about an election. Then pray for the people who would gladly trade their troubles for ours.

12. Discernment

If you’ve read this far, then you are not one who gives up easily. I wrote this article at such a relatively long length because the ability to discern starts with a willingness to put in the time. Some decisions are easy. We can make clear choices based prima facie observations. But others need greater thought. And when greater thought is needed, discernment is the only path to the truth.

In these crazy times, discernment is more important than ever. We are not always faced with black and white options. I recently mentioned on my show that today’s world is living in the grey area that most of us have never had to face. In politics, there were Republicans and there were Democrats and we didn’t have to know much about our own politics to easily pick a side. But today, the Democrats have the DSA confusing their voters while Republicans have the “Woke Right” confusing ours.

The same challenges exist culturally. Do we advance tolerance or strict order? Are we better off fighting against abortion in terms of development and circumstance or do we draw a hard line that must never be crossed? Must we be accepting of all religious beliefs and the freedom they’re afforded to be practiced, or do we stand firm against one religion, Islam, that appears to be shifting our cultural persona?

Discernment is a gift. If we appreciate it then we must give thanks for it.

13. God’s Plan

Nothing that happened on November 3 surprised the Lord of history. That truth can be cheapened into a shrug, as if faith meant not caring how things turn out. It means the opposite. Because the believer isn’t carrying the weight of providence on his own shoulders, he can work harder, think more clearly, and fight more cleanly.

Scripture is full of moments when God’s people decided the story was over. Joseph sat in an Egyptian prison. Israel hung its harps on the willows of Babylon. The disciples hid behind shut doors after the crucifixion. Each time, God’s plan was moving forward while His people mourned. Daniel, a captive serving pagan kings, understood who really decides who holds power.

And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding. (Daniel 2:21)

Elections matter, and Christians should fight to win them. But no ballot has ever been cast that God didn’t see coming, and no majority has ever taken power that He can’t use. Patriots can be thankful that the outcome of history was never on the ballot.

14. Undeserved Salvation Through Our Lord Jesus Christ

Nearly every reason on this list so far is temporary. Borders can be lost again. Constitutions can be ignored. Platforms can be bought and sold, and one more bad year can ruin a farm family. The last reason for gratitude is the only one that no court, no Congress, and no hacker can take away.

A patriot’s deepest identity isn’t partisan. It isn’t even American. He is a sinner who has been pardoned. Christ didn’t wait for us to deserve rescue, fix our politics, or win our arguments. He came for rebels.

But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the national day of Thanksgiving in 1863, “in the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity,” when no one knew whether the Union would survive. He didn’t wait for victory to give thanks. He called the country to gratitude while the outcome was still in doubt, because he understood that gratitude is not a reward for good news. It is how people live when they know Who is really in charge.

The election was lost. The grocery bill is higher. The hackers are still trying. And the tomb is still empty. Pass the stuffing, and give thanks.