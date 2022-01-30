As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

Ever since the 2020 election, many of us in conservative media have continued to beat the drums of truth, not allowing the left and milquetoast conservatives to pretend like voter fraud didn’t happen. Having Dinesh D’Souza weighing in offers a glimmer of hope that the truth may finally come out on a wide scale.

Since Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States, many if not most conservatives who believed the election was stolen have given up hope. Despite mountains of evidence showing massive, widespread voter fraud, the cases were never adjudicated. An unprecedented propaganda and gaslighting campaign launched showing just how ubiquitous the cover-up was. [read more]

True the Vote has been doing amazing behind-the-scenes work to uncover a massive voter fraud scheme in critical states that used “mules,” or delivery people who drop multiple harvested ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes. Their incredible work will blow the lid off a voter fraud scheme so sophisticated that it will finally unlock the key to how the 2020 elections were stolen and reveal why Democrats are fighting so hard to nationalize elections and make drop boxes and absentee ballots a permanent way of voting in future elections. [read more]

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom I’ve interviewed twice previously, was among the first U.S. physicians to develop an early treatment program for the novel SARS-CoV-2 infection. He popularized the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and when hydroxychloroquine became increasingly difficult to obtain, he was also among the first to identify quercetin as a viable alternative. [read more]

Most members of "The Squad," a group of far-left lawmakers in Congress, who have called for student loan forgiveness, are themselves deep in student loan debt. [read more]

The massive sale happening at MyPillow.com right now is even better than the one they had before Christmas. Stock up now by using promo code “NOQ” so you can help two patriotic companies, them and us!

The dam has broken in Canada as 50,000 truckers and hundreds of thousands of supporters descended upon Ottawa to demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lift all COVID restrictions, including vaccine mandates. [read more]

The mostly peaceful protests at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, have resulted in the jailing of those many who entered the building. Despite committing no actual crimes beyond trespassing, they are being made an example of by the Deep State to dissuade patriots from acting in defiance of government corruption. [read more]

Despite extreme cold warnings, thousands of truckers and ordinary Canadians descended on historic Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. [read more]

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday shows Joe Biden has lost support of the American people, including losing a majority of Democrats, on key issues facing the country, most notably rejecting Biden’s pledge to only consider a Black woman for the Supreme Court and Biden sending U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The poll also delivered crushing news for Biden on his handling of the economy with only one percent believing the economy is “excellent” and just 23 percent say the economy is “good”. [read more]

Share America First Report