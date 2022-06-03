Watch today’s show on Rumble or listen on Apple Podcasts. Either way, please remember to subscribe.

Gun control is the hot topic of the day. Democrats and their RINO brethren are poised to pass some sort of "common sense" gun control that will increase crime and make the potential for tyranny exponentially higher. As patriots, we must do what we can to prevent this from happening. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered five actions patriots must take to prevent gun control from hitting us.

Before I get to the five actions, we have to talk about motivations. There are two primary motivations for this push by the left. The first, which is getting most of the play on conservative media, is that desperate Democrats are looking for an election issue that can reverse their fortunes for the midterms. They're hoping if they can throw this up against the wall and get emotionally driven voters to ignore the economy, border, and foreign affairs, maybe they'll save a few seats.

It won't work, and as I'll cover later it can actually be used against them.

The second and far more important reason they're doing this is because it's one of the necessary control-factors they'll need in order for the globalist elites to achieve The Great Reset. Tyranny is only possible against a disarmed people. While most Democrats in political office are useful idiots who fight for gun control because they think it's what the (D) in front of their name means, many Democrats are actively working on behalf of the New World Order to disarm us. They can't control us if we have the ability to fight back, and tyranny has always been the primary reason the 2nd Amendment exists.

We can and must weather the emotional storm that is being pushed across the country. Only when people abandon their common sense and tap into the illogical, emotional parts of their brains can they ignore the simple reality that disarming law-abiding citizens will not reduce crime, stop terrorism, or prevent tyranny. Here are the five things we must do immediately to prevent this emotional storm from taking us down a very dark path as a nation.

Educate Friends and Family of Real World Consequences

As I've noted many times, it's a surface-level logic that makes people believe fewer guns means less crime. They dismiss the logical conclusion that criminals will get guns when law-abiding citizens cannot. We've seen it statistically and in practice in deep blue cities and states across the country. The more draconian the gun laws are, the higher the level of violent crime.

New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago are the obvious examples, but this holds true in nearly every area of the country where gun control laws make it difficult or even impossible for citizens to defend themselves. But as I noted on a previous show, it behooves us to focus on tyranny instead of crime. Why? Because even though we will reach fewer Democrats with that argument, I believe we can "red pill" more Independents and moderate Republicans by reminding them that the only thing that has prevented tyranny from rising even more than it has in the United States is the 2nd Amendment. It must be protected at all costs.

Contact Republican Senators, Plus Manchin and Sinema

There are two paths through which Congress can pass gun control. If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell can get nine of his RINO cronies plus Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to side with the 48 radical leftists in the Senate, they can overcome a Republican filibuster. If McConnell cannot get enough Republican Senators on his side, then Democrats will push to remove the filibuster.

Manchin and Sinema have opposed it in the past, but that's no guarantee they won't approve it in the future. Gun control is an emotional issue and there's no way to know what McConnell or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have up their sleeves to convince Manchin and Sinema to switch their position. We must make sure they know how we feel. That doesn't mean just sending them a Tweet. That means picking up the phone and leaving them a message. It means email, snail mail, fax, or whatever method you can come up with to contact them and let them know we are opposed to gun control and opposed to lifting the filibuster.

We must also contact Republicans who are opposed to gun control. They need to know we have their back.

Prepare Lawsuits - GOA

If we can prevent legislation from passing on Capitol Hill, the Biden-Harris regime will almost certainly go through executive orders to try to compel certain gun control measures. This is where the legal side of the battle comes into play the most.

As President Trump learned, executive orders have far less clout than legislation. But to put gun control executive orders on hold or eliminate them altogether will require lawsuits. We can expect Gun Owners of America to be ready, as well as other organizations, but that does not alleviate our own responsibilities to participate. Those who have the means should be looking into filling lawsuits of our own, especially against city, county, and state governments who may either attempt to comply with Biden's orders or who may engage in executive orders of their own.

Contact State Legislators

The separation of powers are the checks and balances our founders put in place to make sure neither states nor the federal government could go rogue. These separation of powers have been neutered in recent decades with federal supremacy taking far too much power, but that doesn't mean state legislatures cannot act to defend our rights.

The Constitution supersedes anything DC tries to do, so states have it in their purview to pass laws that prevent federal overreach. Those living in red states should be addressing this immediately by contacting your legislators about two things. First, they must know you oppose any gun control laws that hit the floor. Second and more importantly, they must be proactive in addressing federal overreach on the issue.

For those of us in blue states, it may finally be time to concentrate our efforts on converting purple states or solidifying red states. I have fought the good fight in California for a decade and a half, but it has been mostly symbolic. I have no illusions I can really get conservatives elected here or prevent radical leftist laws from being enacted. I'm here based on a personal situation, but I'm ready to leave whenever that becomes an option. I'd recommend an exodus from blue states for those who value freedom. It's simply becoming too dangerous to live in states like California and New York.

Make This an Election Issue

As I noted above, Democrats want this to be their hail mary election issue. We should allow that, but only if we're willing to fight their emotional arguments with facts. That means talking to every voter we can possibly influence and making them fully aware of the real-life consequences of emotion-driven illogic. Yes, they need to know that violent crime goes up when you disarm law-abiding citizens, but they must also be made aware about the risks of tyranny.

One of the reasons I'm so dogmatic about not focusing on crime in the gun control debate is because making crime the issue opens the door for "common sense" gun control. You might be able to convince someone that keeping guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens can help protect them and those around them from criminals, but then the argument turns to why someone would need an AR-15. One can shoot a burglar with a .380 just as easily as with a semi-automatic rifle. Making this about crime negates the need for grandma to keep 10,000 rounds and a stock of AR-15s in her gun safe.

Never in our lifetimes have Republicans had the opportunity to get a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate. This is it. Granted, the chances are slim, but with the economy in the state that it's in, making gun control an election issue might be able to cause a full-blown red tsunami IF we handle the narrative properly. That means getting off our butts and getting the message out to everyone we know.

This is a crossroad in American history. Either we will use the emotion surrounding these mass shootings to focus efforts on fighting crime and mental illness, or we'll lose the debate and take us down the path toward tyranny.