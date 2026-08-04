JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Fisher153's avatar
Fisher153
5d

Excellent analysis of the financial crunch for Ds. Will it still overcome the vote theft? For Virginia's sake, I hope so; Rs are losing heavily here... and Virginians aren't just losing control of our state, but loss of rights. The tyrants are currently in control of Virginia; time to clear out the tyrants.

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Mark Joel Branton's avatar
Mark Joel Branton
5d

All good points to consider, Mr. Rucker, but who needs money when you have phantom voters out there just waiting to be put into the races where they are only a bit behind in the vote count. We have all seen what happened next. As if by magic, the vote count suddenly surges for the democrat candidate and they win. And with that strategy, they only have to win by a slim margin, but it still puts them over the top. Stopping the cheating, in my opinion, is a lot more important than stopping the money. "But there's no proof anybody cheats", they scream! Yea, and Harris is still a viable candidate. Not buying it...

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