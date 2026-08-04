The Democrat National Committee enters the final stretch before the 2026 midterms with roughly $16 million in usable cash after debts are counted. The Republican National Committee sits on more than $129 million and owes nothing. In super PAC money, the gap is wider still, with Republicans commanding over a billion dollars against $334 million on the Democrat side, according to figures compiled by ZeroHedge.

You can watch my full analysis on this segment that I have on my secondary YouTube account, which we’re currently trying to build.

This is the same party that conjured well over a billion dollars for Kamala Harris in a single truncated campaign less than two years ago. The machine that printed political money faster than any operation in American history has seized up, and the reasons why tell us far more about the Democrat Party than any speech from its leaders ever will.

The party’s defenders have an answer ready. They point out that the DNC has raised more by this point in the cycle than it had at the same moment in 2017, the last time Democrats were locked out of power in Washington. That defense collapses on contact. Dollars in 2026 do not buy what dollars bought in 2017, and parties are not graded against their own past but against their opponent. By the only comparison that matters, the Democrats are being lapped. The gap between the two committees is larger than it was heading into 2022 or 2024, and it is growing.

So what happened? Not one thing. Six things, each feeding the others.

The Harris Hangover

Begin with the most human explanation. Democrat donors wrote checks totaling around $1.5 billion for a 107-day campaign that ended in a landslide defeat and $22 million in debt. Harris had nearly double Trump’s count of billionaire backers and corporate sponsors, and it bought her nothing.

No investor keeps funding a manager who vaporizes the portfolio, and the donor class has treated the party accordingly. When the DNC tried to lure major givers back with a Harris-headlined San Francisco fundraiser last fall, most declined, and one reportedly responded with a profanity-laced rejection. That is not donor fatigue. That is a customer demanding a refund.

Nobody Trusts the Front Office

Here is the detail that should worry Democrat strategists most. The money has not vanished from politics; it has fled the party apparatus specifically. James Talarico has pulled in more than $55 million for his Texas Senate run. Jon Ossoff has raised over $34 million in Georgia. Democrat Senate candidates are out-raising their Republican opponents in battleground after battleground.

Meanwhile the national committee starves. Donors are effectively routing around DNC chairman Ken Martin’s operation the way traffic routes around a wreck, giving directly to candidates and single-race super PACs while the central party goes begging. When your own investors trust individual franchises but not the corporate office, the problem is not the market. The problem is management.

The Billionaires Went on Strike

The Wall Street Journal put numbers to the exodus this weekend, and Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey walked through the wreckage. George and Alex Soros, who gave the DNC more than $400,000 during the 2018 midterms and over $1 million during the 2022 cycle, have given the committee exactly zero dollars this year.

Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder who wrote steady checks to the DNC for years, has likewise given nothing. Among the donor class, the joke now circulating is that DNC stands for “Do Not Contribute.” Savor the irony for a moment. The party that spent two decades warning America about billionaires buying elections is now in crisis because its billionaires stopped buying.

The oligarchs were never the enemy. They were the business model.

The Socialists Scared Off the Checkbooks

Every cycle, the Democratic Socialists of America claim more ground inside the party, from city halls to congressional primaries, and every DSA victory sends another tremor through the boardrooms that once funded Democrat campaigns as protection money. Finance executives and corporate PACs will tolerate a great deal, but they will not bankroll a movement whose stated ambition is their abolition.

The party establishment cannot denounce its socialist wing without fracturing its base, and it cannot embrace that wing without repelling its financiers, so it stands frozen while both constituencies walk away. Get woke, go broke was always more than a slogan. It was a forecast.

All of this describes donors making choices. The last two reasons are different in kind, because they involve systems being dragged into the light. Scripture records what a master says to a manager whose books no longer add up.

How is it that I hear this of thee? give an account of thy stewardship; for thou mayest be no longer steward.

An accounting is precisely what has arrived, and the Democrats’ financial machinery was never built to survive one.

The Dark Money Aqueduct Cracked

For years, a network of nonprofit management operations moved staggering sums into progressive causes with minimal public scrutiny, and none loomed larger than Arabella Advisors, which stewarded over a billion dollars across its constellation of 501(c) funds. That era is ending.

The Gates Foundation cut ties with Arabella last year, and by November 2025 the organization had ceased operations amid dark money investigations, attempting a rebrand as Sunflower Services.

Democrat fundraising totals sagged almost immediately afterward, which is a remarkable coincidence for money that was supposedly independent of the party. Layer on the DOGE-era dismantling of agencies like USAID, whose employee political donations ran roughly 95 percent Democrat, and an entire taxpayer-adjacent ecosystem that once watered the progressive garden has been shut off at the main.

ActBlue Is Under the Microscope

Then there is the crown jewel. ActBlue processed the “grassroots” small-dollar miracle that Democrats spent years waving in Republicans’ faces, more than $15 billion over two decades. Today the platform faces a Justice Department and Treasury investigation ordered by presidential memorandum, a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, inquiries from attorneys general in more than a dozen additional states, and a series of brutal congressional reports.

House investigators found that ActBlue relaxed its own fraud-prevention standards twice during the 2024 cycle, instructed employees to look for reasons to accept suspicious contributions rather than reject them, and internally identified at least 22 significant fraud campaigns, nearly half with a foreign connection.

A follow-up report from the House Judiciary Committee details warnings from ActBlue’s own lawyers that the company may have misled Congress about its vetting of foreign donations. When CEO Regina Wallace-Jones finally appeared before the House Administration Committee in May, she invoked the Fifth Amendment 22 times.

Independent analysts have long flagged the anomalies that make “smurfing” allegations plausible, including elderly donors on fixed incomes credited with thousands of contributions apiece. The Gateway Pundit has reported on one such donor, a woman in an assisted living facility whose name appears on more than 69,000 donations since 2017.

Whatever the investigations ultimately prove, the immediate effect is undeniable. A laundering-adjacent pipeline cannot run at full pressure while prosecutors are photographing the pipes. If even a fraction of the vaunted small-dollar surge was manufactured, then the Democrats have not merely lost a fundraising tool. They have lost the myth of a grassroots army that never existed at the scale advertised.

The Illusion Was the Asset

Put the six together and a single picture emerges. The Democrat money machine was a lattice of billionaire patronage, dark money conduits, taxpayer-funded adjacency, and a small-dollar platform now pleading the Fifth, all held together by the expectation of winning.

Remove the winning, add subpoenas, and the lattice folds.

The money did not disappear. The conditions that made the money possible did, and chief among those conditions was darkness. Republicans should resist the temptation to gloat and instead press the advantage where it matters, in sunlight, because transparency is the one contribution the Democrat Party has never been able to accept.

The steward has been called to give an account. The books are open. And the donors, it turns out, read them first.

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