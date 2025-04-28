The internet is buzzing about the way host Scott Pelley ended the latest episode of 60 Minutes. His minute-and-a-half rant was a tribute to Bill Owens, the former producer who resigned last week after a long career running the show.

It was convincing. He said the show was being "supervised" by CBS News parent company, Paramount, because of their efforts to complete a merger. The Trump administration would have to approve it, so allegedly they wanted 60 Minutes content to not stir up trouble.

I'm not buying it. Pelley noted that none of their stories had been blocked, so what sort of influences were so egregious that Owens would quit and Pelley would rant on-air?

Nearly everyone in legacy media is applauding the 60 Minutes duo. So stunning. So brave.

I'm not buying it. Their reactions to "supervision" over a merger just don't add up. What makes much more sense is that both Owens' resignation and Pelley's rant had far more to do with the public and personal heat they have been getting. President Trump has sued them for their failed attempt to cover up Kamala Harris' disastrous campaign interview last year.

The 60 Minutes brand has gone from being the pinnacle of broadcast journalism to a show that is hated by half of the country and dismissed by most of the other half. Ratings are down. Reputations are demolished. When Pelley meets people it's almost certain that he gets asked something about the Kamala interview.

Again, they readily admit they haven't been censored. They've been "supervised," and while Pelley can play to the tried-and-true leftist ploy of blaming rich people and big corporations for their failures, the reality is 60 Minutes has failed miserably based on their own decisions.

They are unambiguously biased against conservatives while showering adoration (and favorable edits) on leftists. This may have worked in days past when subtle bias was sufficient, but in today's world it doesn't go unnoticed.

Merger or no merger, it's clear that as a business it makes perfect sense for Paramount to "supervise" the sinking ship of 60 Minutes. Hosts and producers might be okay with obliterating their own credibility but the people paying the paychecks shouldn't be expected to take the losses along the way without intervention.

Owens and Pelley are not brave. They are not stunning. They are in self-preservation mode trying to abandon a sinking ship ahead of the fire and brimstone that is going to rain down the show and everyone associated with it in the months to come.