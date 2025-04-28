America First Report

America First Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
7d

🎯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

60 who? Haven't watched it in over 40 years, thank the Heavens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JD Rucker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture