A Friendly Reminder About Donald Trump on January 6
Despite all the facts, the Big Lie is still dominant across America.
As the Biden-Harris regime, corporate media, the weaponized Department of Justice, most Democrats, and nearly 100% of NeverTrumpers continue to promote the false narrative that Donald Trump incited insurrection on January 6, 2021, it's important to remember what he actual said that day.
This was posted just after 3pm:
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
The "Russia Russia Russia" hoax took a while but it did finally die. Will the "Insurrection Insurrection Insurrection" hoax ever follow suit? Let's pray it does for our nation's sake.
Take a moment to educate someone you know today about the truth.
Trump is a HUGE THREAT to the GLOBALIST TYRANTS. Like no other. We will be enslaved by the Globalist agenda. Make no mistake about it.
Free the J6 Prisoners Now. Trump is a sideshow.