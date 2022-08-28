Aaron Rodgers Exposes NFL's Draconian Vaxx-Mandate Tactics to Joe Rogan and It's Worth Watching Every Minute
Athletes who choose not to get the jabs are vilified. The bigger they are, the harder they're attacked. Few are as big as Aaron Rodgers which is why he was ripe for receiving vaxx-nanny wrath.
Future NFL Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers made waves last year when he caught Covid-19 and revealed he had not taken the jabs. He was mercilessly attacked for his stance on the injections and lambasted for catching the disease.
As it turned out, he caught it from a "vaccinated" player, but that's a detail the vaxx-nannies don't mention.
On Joe Rogan's show, Rodgers unloaded on the NFL and the tactics they used to try to pressure players for the sake of virtue signaling a high percentage of jab-adoption. Watch this clip [adult language warning]:
Rodgers said, "We're going to virtue signal and say, 'Look how righteous our league is — we have 95% compliance.'"
Rogan noted the use of the word "compliance."
The NFL sent "experts" around to gaslight as many players as possible. Such tactics have been done by other companies in an effort to fight "disinformation" about the vaccines. As it turned out, the "disinformation" was mostly accurate. As I noted on Twitter:
Here's the extended clip from Rogan.
As Clay Travis noted, Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving, and Novak Djokovic have all been attacked for not submitted to the jabs like the rest of the sheep. They are quickly being proven to be the smartest men in their sports.
Getting the truth out is easy for the “big guys” like Joe Rogan and I’m glad he’s making an effort on certain topics. But we need more truth on other topics and only the “little guys” like us are doing that. If you have the means, please consider a generous donation or purchasing a premium subscription.
Way to go Aaron Rodgers. He is an NFL Player that had the GUTS to stand up to the Leftists and
their LETHAL JABS.
We have finally gotten a few of those so called "experts" to admit there is such a thing as natural immunity that "may" actually be better than the theoretical and yet unproven MRNA immunity. Novak Djokovic and Aaron Rodgers have each suffered through a bout with Covid. Wouldn't you think that would be enough? It is not about disease prevention. It is only about power.