Law enforcement officers have to deal with some strange things. They don't just receive insults and endure violence from the people they are trying to protect, but they get demonized by the press and their city's "leaders" for doing their job. It's often a thankless and extremely stressful profession.

Then, there's this:

I back the blue, not just because they keep us safe but because they have to endure levels of insanity that make Maxine Waters seem normal. In the video, the White male claims to be a Black transgender woman. "I don't ejaculate on cops," he said at one point before claiming to be a cop-killer.

What's worse is that he apparently has a 3-year-old step-daughter who broke her knee that he had to take to the hospital that morning. It's hard to tell how accurate his story is as later in the video he claimed he was injected with a Covid vaccine in they White House by Anthony Fauci.

God Bless our law enforcement officers.