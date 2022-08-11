They say there’s nothing to fear about plans to add 87,000 IRS agents. They say they are not militarizing the Internal Revenue Service. But a recent job posting by the Biden-Harris regime should cause massive concern to those of us who know the IRS is coming after law-abiding middle-class Americans.

The job posting for “IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent” represents exactly what we’ve feared from this increasingly tyrannical federal government. As Andy Ngo reported:

The American IRS has a job posting for prospective special agents where you will need to carry a gun & be willing to kill.

Some may say that this role is a limited one and would not represent many IRS agents. Currently, the IRS-CID is comprised of just over 3,000 agents. Now they’re hiring, and based on the amount of guns and ammunition they’re purchasing, they will not be a small unit for long. As Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on Twitter:

87,000 IRS agents will be hired with $80 billion taxpayer dollars when the Senate Reconciliation bill passes this weekend. And they’re buying more guns & ammo too. Lower to middle income Americans & small businesses will be the primary targets of Democrat’s new IRS force.

Every tyrannical government in history claimed to be doing what’s best for the people and acted like there was nothing to worry about as they ramped up their draconian forces. Are we seeing that manifested by the Biden-Harris regime? It appears so.