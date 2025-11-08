The church in Europe didn’t collapse overnight. It withered slowly—generation by generation—as the light of the Gospel was dimmed by compromise, complacency, and the seductive comfort of cultural acceptance. Today, most of Europe’s grand cathedrals are hollow monuments—tourist attractions rather than houses of worship. Faith, once the backbone of Western civilization, has been replaced by secular humanism, bureaucratic globalism, and moral confusion. The question confronting America now is simple: will we learn from Europe’s downfall, or repeat it?

The Spectator recently published a sobering warning: European Christianity has been “decimated” not by persecution, but by surrender. In nation after nation, the church chose popularity over purity, silence over truth, and inclusivity over conviction. From the Church of England’s open embrace of gender ideology to Germany’s taxpayer-funded “state churches” preaching climate repentance instead of sin repentance, the once-mighty Christian foundations of Europe have become spiritual ruins.

And yet, many American churches seem determined to follow the same suicidal path.

The warning signs are flashing here at home. In the U.S., attendance across mainline denominations continues to plummet while the number of “nones” — those claiming no religious affiliation — is at an all-time high. Younger generations, raised on a diet of relativism and self-worship, are leaving the faith not because they’ve found better answers, but because the church stopped giving any. The pulpit has gone soft. Instead of preaching repentance, many pastors offer therapy sessions wrapped in Scripture. Instead of calling sin by name, they call it “personal growth.” Instead of preparing believers for persecution, they prepare them for brand partnerships and social media applause.

Meanwhile, the forces that gutted Europe’s faith are now institutionalized in America’s schools, corporations, and government. The same globalist ideology that replaced cathedrals with bureaucracies in Brussels is being imported through Washington. The same moral relativism that emptied pews in Paris now fills classrooms in California. And the same political correctness that silenced the Gospel in London is now demanding that American Christians “update” their faith to fit the modern age.

Europe is what happens when Christianity trades truth for tolerance and holiness for humanism. When believers stop evangelizing, stop defending the Word, and stop living distinctively Christian lives, the culture doesn’t become neutral — it becomes hostile.

A vacuum of faith never stays empty; it gets filled by something else. In Europe’s case, that “something else” has been atheism, Islam, and the worship of the state.

America still has a window of mercy. Revival remains possible — but not without repentance. We must reject the temptation to become a “safe,” socially acceptable Christianity that never offends, never challenges, and never stands against the tide.

Jesus didn’t say, “Go and make converts to comfort.” He said, “Go and make disciples of all nations.” That command hasn’t changed, even if our culture has.

Our European brothers and sisters missed the warning because the decay felt polite. It came wrapped in good intentions: inclusion, modernity, progress. But it ended with silence — and the death of conviction. American Christians cannot afford that illusion. We are called to be salt and light, not sugar and fog. The Gospel was never meant to blend in.

If we truly love our nation, we must first love the truth more than the approval of the world. We must remember that the decline of Europe began not when governments turned against the church, but when the church turned against its own God-given authority. The same spiritual battle is now on our soil, and neutrality is not an option.

America doesn’t need a new version of Christianity — it needs a return to the original. One grounded in repentance, courage, and the unchanging Word of God. If we fail to stand now, we will one day tour our empty churches as Europeans do — as relics of a faith that once shaped nations but lost its will to live.