JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Josie
2d

In 1922, five years after the Bolshevik Revolution, it was asked of a babushka (in Russian this means grandma) in the streets of Moscow how it happened? Her simple 3 word response said it all, “We forgot God.” Simply 3 words define our life. The world is in the situation it is, because we forgot God. Communism is simply socialism with a venomous strain against the things of God.

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Dan Langlois's avatar
Dan Langlois
2d

Excellent article JD!! Amen and Amen.

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