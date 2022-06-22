Nobody expects corporate media to connect the Covid-19 "vaccines" with the massive spike in deaths of young and otherwise healthy people, but where is "conservative" media in all this? Why are so few highlighting stories like the one yesterday, or this new one that just came across the wire?

26-year-old NFL linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died. Police report no foul play or trauma was apparent. They're waiting for the medical examiner to determine cause of death. And while it's always possible that drugs were involved whenever a young, affluent person dies, lately it seems more likely the Covid jabs are the culprit.

According to CBS News:

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Wednesday. Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019 who earned his way into the NFL by becoming a star player for Louisiana Tech. In three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Ferguson was the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and earned first-team All-C-USA honors on two separate occasions -- while setting school and NCAA sack records in the process. After earning MVP honors in the 2018 Hawaii Bowl, the Louisiana native was selected by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft as the 85th overall pick, spending three seasons in Baltimore and ingratiating himself with the city. The Ravens organization issued the following statement after Ferguson's death: "We profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon." Baltimore Police told the Baltimore Sun officers responded to reports of a questionable death at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore's Harwood neighborhood where they found Ferguson unresponsive and receiving treatment from medics. "Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics," Baltimore Police spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said in a statement. Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. They said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Just yesterday, similarly-aged former NBA player Caleb Swanigan died of "natural causes."

Only a handful of "conservative" news outlets dare to even mention the word "vaccine" whenever they report on such deaths. The reason is clear: They're too beholden on Google money and Facebook traffic. These and other Big Tech tyrants have made it clear that any website that speaks ill of the jabs will be blacklisted. Thankfully, I blacklisted myself from Big Tech's teat long ago.

The truth about the jabs needs to be spread. If all of corporate media and most in conservative media are unwilling to ask the obvious question when tragedies like these strike, then it's up to us to report it and it's up to our readers to spread the word. People need to know, especially considering there are millions of children and infants who are about to get jabbed for a disease that poses virtually zero risk of harm to them.