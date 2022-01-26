This is breaking and we will be updating this post on Substack and The Liberty Daily as information comes in.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, NBC News reported Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden a crucial opportunity to replace the liberal justice. [read more]

Vaccine passports are poised to change the world as you know it, creating a digital trail of your every move. Right now, it’s injection status that’s being highlighted, but the end goal is to surveil and collect not only medical information but financial transactions, political affiliations, religious and philosophical beliefs and more. [read more]

A Florida father alleges that school officials held "secret meetings over gender identity confusion," and didn't tell parents until after the elementary school child tried to commit suicide. Now the matter is the focus of a federal lawsuit against the school brought by the Child & Parental Rights Campaign. [read more]

Will millions of Americans be shocked to learn where the federal government’s free Covid tests originate? No. As we’ve grown accustomed to since Joe Biden was inserted into the Oval Office, these “free” tests came from his good buddies in the Chinese Communist Party. [read more]

Morgan Ortagus – a high-level Trump administration official mulling a run for Congress in Tennessee – pledged to “faithfully serve the Biden administration” in a goodbye email sent to State Department colleagues in an e-mail obtained exclusively by The National Pulse. [read more]

Sid Roth from IT’S SUPERNATURAL joined me on The Midnight Sentinel today to discuss what he believes is a tremendous and needed change coming to the world. With all of the negativity and madness, Roth offers some hope and sanity. [read more]

As reported earlier — A truck and trailer carrying about 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck Friday afternoon along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania. Three monkeys escaped the crash. The monkeys were later reportedly “humanely euthanized.” [read more]

The events of January 6th have been used as a pretense by partisans for all kinds of insanity over the last year. From playing fortification theater with the Capitol Building to the government constantly pretending “domestic extremists” are the nation’s biggest threat, the game is simple: To make Republicans who had nothing to do with that day feel political pain. [read more]

