Anti-Zionists are not necessarily Anti-Semites. This has been the argument by the vast majority of Anti-Zionists for decades as they campaign against the nation of Israel. But what we've seen for the last month betrays that narrative. Many if not most of the self-proclaimed Anti-Zionists have aligned perfectly with unabashed Anti-Semites.

In other words, they've jumped the shark and negated the narrative that they've been building for a long time. Rather than simply calling for a two-state solution or wanting to end "apartheid," many Anti-Zionists have joined the calls for "Free Palestine" by chanting "from the river to the sea," justifying their shift by claiming Israel is engaged in "ethnic cleansing."

Those who are truly Anti-Zionists, who hold no ill-will to the Jewish people but who want a solution that allows Palestinians to possess some of the land and truly self-govern, should avoid the "Free Palestine" protests at all costs. They should distance themselves from the pure hatred for Jews that permeates the current movement. Calling for the extermination of Jews and the "cleansing" of the lands of "Palestine" is a far cry from the basic tenets of Anti-Zionism.

Arguments against the government and state of Israel are often sound. Those who do not believe the land of Israel was returned to the Jews by God for His name's sake — as described in Ezekiel 36 — can explore history and come to the conclusion that the Jews are occupying the land of "Palestine." Only through sound exegesis can we know this is incorrect. Jews were not called back to the land as a reward but as an inheritance, undeserved but promised nonetheless.

In other words, they are there and will continue to be there because they are God's message to the world, again as described in Ezekiel 36. They aren't there because they are superior. They are there because God wants the world to know that against all odds by human standards, He is still in complete control. As prophesied in Ezekiel 36:

22 Therefore say unto the house of Israel, thus saith the Lord God; I do not this for your sakes, O house of Israel, but for mine holy name's sake, which ye have profaned among the heathen, whither ye went. 23 And I will sanctify my great name, which was profaned among the heathen, which ye have profaned in the midst of them; and the heathen shall know that I am the Lord, saith the Lord God, when I shall be sanctified in you before their eyes. 24 For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land.

But I'm not here to argue Bible prophecy or debate whether the Jews in Israel are really the people spoken of in the Bible. I want to highlight the messaging coming out of the pro-Hamas camp and warn those who are embracing it.

I've lost a few friends in the past month. They aren't happy that I'm not joining in their condemnation of Israel for responding with force to eliminate a terrorist group that committed heinous crimes against their people. They're upset that I blame the cowards of Hamas for using their own people, including children, as human shields. They have ghosted me because I'm not echoing their sentiment that Israel is engaged in "ethnic cleansing."

Some of these former friends have been exposed as full-blown Anti-Semites. It's been shocking to see them shift from a two-state solution to driving out all Jews from the land of Israel. But others who have ghosted me are trying to make the argument from an Anti-Zionist perspective. Those friends and people like them are the ones who need to separate their narratives from the Jew-haters, Nazis, and radical Islamists.

An editor at a very popular conservative website ghosted me recently. And while he argues that his Anti-Zionist message is not Anti-Semitic, one need only read the hundreds of hideous replies on his site to realize that he's aligned with Jew-hatred whether that's his intention or not.

As an America-First patriot, I only support Israel's plight ideologically. I do not want a single American troop or taxpayer dollar sent to them. If they want to buy weapons, that's fine. If they want help with intelligence in a region that we monitor constantly anyway, that would be fine. But I'm opposed to the involvement we have in the region already. If we're pulled into the way against my hopes, then I'll reassess support. God's Will be done, and if He puts us in the war then so be it. Until then, I'll oppose our involvement because we have plenty to worry about at home. In other words, it's not our fight until it is our fight.

Conservatives who are true Anti-Zionists need to handle their own messaging and separate it from the "Free Palestine" movement. This should be obvious to them because the "Free Palestine" movement is made up of Anti-Semites, radical Islamists, Nazis, terrorist sympathizers, the vast majority of the radical left, the globalists, and the woke children on college campuses.

No hatred for a group of people is stronger than hatred for Jews. One has to question how many people who claim to be Anti-Zionists have been Anti-Semites all along.