Whatever Devon Archer is (hopefully) about to tell the world, it must be a doozy because the Biden-Harris regime is using every possible method to silence him. As a best practice, he should stay away from windows and eat nothing that doesn't come from a vending machine until after he testifies.

The Department of Justice is trying to arrest him ahead of his testimony before Congress on Monday. According to Miranda Devine:

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday - Saturday - telling Judge Abrams to order Archer to go to jail immediately to serve a one year sentence for his fraud conviction.

Devine, who has been the leading investigative reporter on all things related to the Biden Crime Family for years, gave us a taste of what to expect should Archer be allowed to testify:

Archer, 48, who is facing jail for his role in a $60 million bond fraud, is scheduled to testify to the House Oversight Committee about meetings he witnessed that were attended by Joe Biden either in person or via speakerphone when Hunter would call his father and introduce him to foreign business partners or prospective investors. “We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chairman. One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, needed to speak to Hunter urgently.

We've survived the massive corruption of Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Most of us survived the Clinton Crime Family's shenanigans. But against all odds, Joe Biden, his globalist puppet regime, and the crime family he's been running for decades are proving to be the most corrupt and dangerous in modern history. They will go to any lengths to protect themselves, and for good reason. Their crimes seem so expansive that this entire nation may soon fall as a result of them.