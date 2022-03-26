"You will own nothing, and you will be happy."

The mantra of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution for the globalist elites at the World Economic Forum has always been a challenging concept for most Americans to fully grasp. Our nation was built on the precepts of freedom, capitalism, and property ownership, so when the WEF's mantra creeps into a conversation it is often met by scowls and consternation.

Well, not everyone balks. Some fall in line like good little lemmings. Neo-Marxists in America adopted the WEF's slogan faster than the Che Guevara t-shirts they used to love. Those were replaced by George Floyd t-shirts, which were exchanged for "Get Vaxxed and LOVE IT" apparel, but I digress.

Apple is rumored to be making a move towards hardware rental. On the surface, this might appear to be an innocuous shift in business models that will help the mega-corporation print more dollars (or yuans, actually) by getting as many of their fans as possible to send them monthly fees. In reality, this signals a bear-hug embrace of the WEF's beloved rent-everything-and-worry-about-nothing paradigm.

According to Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time -- rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced. [...] Already, the iPhone is Apple’s biggest source of sales, generating nearly $192 billion last year -- more than half the company’s revenue. The idea is to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad on par with paying for iCloud storage or an Apple Music subscription each month. Apple is planning to let customers subscribe to hardware with the same Apple ID and App Store account they use to buy apps and subscribe to services today. The program would differ from an installment program in that the monthly charge wouldn’t be the price of the device split across 12 or 24 months. Rather, it would be a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee that depends on which device the user chooses. The company has discussed allowing users of the program to swap out their devices for new models when fresh hardware comes out. It historically releases new versions of its major devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, once a year. Apple has been working on the subscription program for several months, but the project was recently put on the back burner in an effort to launch a “buy now, pay later” service more quickly. Nonetheless, the subscription service is still expected to launch at the end of 2022, but could be delayed into 2023 or end up getting canceled, the people said.

This is the exact model that Klaus Schwab and his WEF minions have been promoting for literally everything. "Why own a refrigerator when you could just lease it?" What they don't tell you is that the model makes people beholden to the actual owners. They also don't tell you that the actual owners will be the globalist elites pushing The Great Reset forward.

Ownership allows for personal responsibility and the building of assets over a life spent being productive. Their concept is an easy sell for those who have very little or are just getting started, but success would require culling the herd of people who still believe in the "antiquated" notion of property rights.

Lucas Nolan at Breitbart picked up on the same vibe I did with an article titled, "You‘ll Own Nothing and Like It: Apple Is Working on Hardware Subscriptions for iPhones." Unfortunately, he didn't expand on the concept.

Getting Apple onboard is a tremendous victory for proponents of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. They need a complete paradigm shift and Apple is a trendsetter who will force others to follow out of sheer desire to compete. The model has worked in the automotive, furniture, and apartment industries, they'll say. Equipment leasing is an important component of many businesses that helps them get off the ground. But the benefits of leasing diminish when it becomes ubiquitous. It forces people (though many will jump on willingly) onto a financial hamster wheel that caps their potential.

It also opens the doors for Universal Basic Income and Modern Monetary Theory, but I'll save those details for another article.

When they say, "You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy," what they're really saying is something more sinister. If they get their way, you'll own nothing because you'll be a slave.