United States hegemony is being threatened. After spending two decades being the lone world superpower following the fall of the Soviet Union, China rose up using their sheer size and economic might to take their place as our near-equal in many ways. Now, they have surpassed the United States on some fronts while still lagging far behind on others.

But they have grown much more cozy with Russia in recent years, posing a real threat to the United States through their combined strength.

Then, there's the push by the Globalist Elite Cabal to establish a "Multipolar World Order" in which North America is simply one of ten equal world powers. This all-encompassing Neo-Marxist goal has been discussed between Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, and the Club of Rome since before the inception of the World Economic Forum five decades ago.

Sometimes, the Russo-Cino Alliance and the Multipolar World Order are at odds. Other times, they seem to be in lockstep. Both share the goal of wanting the United States brought down to size... or eliminated altogether. Is it possible that they are actually different heads of the same hydra? Could the Adversary be pretending to pit two powerful world entities against each other as a smokescreen to their true intentions?

Of course, one could argue that our own government is also a head of this evil hydra. If that's true, then it seems more like infighting among Powers and Principalities rather than combat between two or three completely opposing forces. Either way, this all feels like Kabuki Theater.

The reasons I'm asking this question is to highlight two things. First and foremost, repent and serve God. Things are getting crazier by the day so reliance on government to defend you is like the chicken asking the fox for protection. Second, we must assume the various geopolitical tensions are manufactured. That's not to say they're not real. Most of them are. But the stated intention of conflicts big and small rarely match reality.

The article below by Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan demonstrates that the Biden-Harris regime is pushing for the Multipolar World Order. Meanwhile, other White House actions support the advancement of the Russo-Cino Alliance and their burgeoning BRICS powerhouse.

When your own government works to tear down American Exceptionalism and our dominance on the world stage, it behooves the people to take more control over their fortunes and destiny. With that said, here's Mac Slavo...

U.S. Ruling Class Says the Post-Cold War Order Is Over

The United States ruling class has announced that the old world order is over, and it’s time to move to the new world order. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the “post-Cold War order” ended as “decades of relative geopolitical stability have given way to an intensifying competition with authoritarian powers.”

“One era is ending, a new one is beginning, and the decisions that we make now will shape the future for decades to come,” Blinken said on Wednesday in a speech at John Hopkins University in Washington, according to a report by RT. Is Blinken speaking of the New World Order in which artificial intelligence and technology fully control the slave class?

The new “powers” that shouldn’t be are currently led by Russia and China, Blinken said, adding that “Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is the most immediate, the most acute threat to the international order.” China poses the biggest long-term challenge, he claimed because it aspires to reshape the international order and is developing the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do so.

“Beijing and Moscow are working together to make the world safe for autocracy through their ‘no limits’ partnership,” Blinken said. He also claimed that Russia and China have framed the existing order as a “Western imposition,” but that that system is, anchored in universal values and enshrined in international law. Ironically, he also accused the two rivals of believing that big countries can “dictate their choices to others,” a charge that is increasingly made against Washington as the war machine and military-industrial complex continues to expand.

“When the Beijings and Moscows of the world try to rewrite – or rip down – the pillars of the multilateral system, when they falsely claim that the order exists merely to advance the interests of the West at the expense of the rest, a growing global chorus of nations and people will stand up to say, ‘No, the system you are trying to change is our system. It serves our interests,’” Blinken claimed.

Of course, it serves the West’s interests, but obviously, China and Russia feel a new system is warranted. Unfortunately, the bickering and ruling classes battling it out are doing so for full control over humanity. At some point, we should wake up to the fact that government, in any form, is nothing less than slavery and start to figure out no one has the right to rule us.