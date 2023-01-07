For America First patriots who opposed Kevin McCarthy's ascension to Speaker of the House, Friday night was a loss. But to get there on the 15th vote, McCarthy had to make a lot of promises and concessions to the Freedom Caucus. Will he honor those commitments?

Our role as patriots is to make certain he does and to call him out when he doesn't. Unfortunately, the GOP failed miserably to stop the midterm steal in the Senate, so getting any legislation to Joe Biden's desk will be very hard. Then, there's the veto that the GOP cannot overcome. But they can still hold hearings. They can still use the power of the purse. McCarthy has moves that he and the GOP caucus can make.

To that end, here are five of the promises he made that need to be fulfilled.

Defund Biden's 87,000 New IRA Agents

"I know the night is late, but when we come back, our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents."

Hold the Swamp Accountable

"We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan to the origins of COVID to the weaponization of the FBI. We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done."

Investigate China's Role in Destroying America

The Chinese Communist Party is at war with America. It's not a shooting war yet, but they're hitting us in every other possible way from cyberattacks to economic sabotage. McCarthy promised to go after them with investigations.

Church Committee 2.0

The Deep State is at it again. They're gaslighting, indoctrinating, and engaged in direct propaganda through their proxies in media and Big Tech. This MUST be exposed, and apparently McCarthy promised to do just that.

More Power to the Freedom Caucus

Of all the promises made in public and private, this is the most important one for McCarthy to keep. It will truly separate him from Paul Ryan and John Boehner who actively battled conservatives in their caucus more than they battled Democrats. Here are some of the promises, according to Mark Pellin at Headline USA:

Among the key concessions won by the Freedom Caucus:

Any one member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, lowered from a required five members; McCarthy-aligned super PACs agreed to not meddle in open Republican primaries in safe seats

Hold votes on bills to include a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits and border security; Pair spending cuts with any efforts to raise the national debt; Move appropriations bills individually, scuttling omnibus spending sprees

Appoint more Freedom Caucus members to committees, including the powerful House Rules Committee

Cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels; Allow at least 72 hours to review bills before they come to floor; Changes to make it easier for members offer more amendments on the House floor

Create an investigative committee to probe the “weaponization” of the federal government; Restore the Holman rule, which can be used to reduce the salary of government official

Aside from McCarthy’s reported embrace of the negotiated concessions, McCarthy’s acceptance speech after clutching the gavel played to the Republican conservative base.

Conspiracy Bonus

For those of us with more of a conspiratorial mindset, our expectations of Kevin McCarthy go beyond keeping promises and properly empowering conservatives. We need to watch his moves to see when he's doing the bidding of the globalist elite cabal. It's going to happen whether he's a useful idiot, a middle manager, or one of the chief bad guys like Barack Obama or Mitch McConnell.

Now that he's in power we can get a much better idea of where he lands on the "Powers-That-Be Scale." If I were guessing, he acts like a middle manager similar to John Boehner, but he could be higher up on the scale like Paul Ryan. We won't know for sure until we see his actions. Even in his role in the shadows we've seen enough to know that he is, at the very least, a useful idiot. If that's the case then there's an opportunity to use him for some good just as the elites use him for lots of bad.

As the McCarthy era begins, we need to keep all of these promises in mind and remind everyone if McCarthy fails to fulfill any of them. And he will. That's just in his nature.