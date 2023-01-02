As Vaxx-Weakened Immunity Explodes, Expect Three Things From Government to Cover it Up

After two years of completely controlling the Covid "vaccine" narrative and gaslighting the people into thinking they were "safe and effective," an avalanche of news has been coming out lately that is prompting more people to ask questions. While most "normies" are still in the dark because they're getting their news from corporate media, a small but growing number of them are waking up to the fact that they've been conned.

While there's still a huge leap to be made between getting people to ask questions and making them believe this is a worldwide depopulation and control agenda, the interim goal of getting them to stop getting more jabs is a worthy accomplishment. This is why we post articles and do videos on a constant basis to give people the ammunition they need to stir more of the masses to enlightenment. We need to hand out as many "vaccine red pills" as we can.

Unfortunately, the powers-that-be are aware they're losing bits of control over the narrative so we fully expect them to fight back tooth-and-nail in 2023. They will continue to use propaganda and censorship through corporate media and Big Tech, but they realize even in those controlled venues they have challenges. Therefore, they are in the process of engaging in three variations of their current strategy to keep the con going as long as possible.

It's important to note that they KNOW they will eventually be caught. That's not a concern for them because their goal of getting as many men, women, and children jabbed as many times as possible cannot be reversed by the truth coming out. Just because someone becomes aware that the jabs are harming them doesn't mean they can go get themselves unjabbed. The powers-that-be know they cannot hide the truth forever, so they are working to subvert the truth and distort it in ways that will continue to serve their goals even after the masses finally wake up.

The first step is already happening. Rather than deny that people's immune systems are weakening and many are dying suddenly with no viable explanation, they're acknowledging the deaths but offering alternative reasons.. For example, the American Heart Association released a "study" last August that claimed increased cases of Myocarditis in children is due to Covid-19 itself, not the vaccines. It's an extremely dishonest report from the AHA for multiple reasons, not the least of which is that if someone is jabbed AND had Covid, those Myocarditis cases are counted as caused by Covid. Then, there's the fact that they do not count Myocarditis cases that were discovered more than 28-days after getting jabbed. So if someone gets jabbed and gets Myocarditis but did not get diagnosed until a month or more later, they aren't attributed to the jabs. That's just one of many examples of how they're trying to muddy the factual waters to make the jabs seem not as bad as they really are.

The second step is rolling out now. Unlike the pre-jab days when everything was attributed to Covid (remember the flu allegedly disappearing?), they're now throwing out all sorts of diseases to keep the people off-balance. One might argue that this would hurt their cause because it's a clear indicator that the immune systems of tens of millions of Americans have been weakened, but the powers-that-be are counting on the people not putting two and two together. This will be aided by corporate media who will continue to intentionally ignore the root causes and keep everyone focused on the spikes in cases of RSV, Strep Throat, Measles, Flu, and new variants of Covid-19.

The last step, when all other measures start to break down and the people start demanding answers to why the vaccines seem to be killing people, is to blame Donald Trump and operation Warp Speed. The groundwork for this phase of the plan has already been laid with news reports circulating for weeks that any shortcomings of the vaccines were due to being rushed to get them out before the 2020 election. At this point, Trump supporters will rush to the comments to defend him as if I'm attacking him, but I'm just the messenger. The powers-that-be are the ones committing to their plans.

The article below by Mac Slavo over at SHTF Plan details what we're seeing happening today. This is the type of information we need to get to our "normie" friends as quickly as possible before the get the next booster.

Confidential Pfizer and Government Docs Confirm ADE, VAED, and AIDS From Covid Shots

Documents that the ruling class tried to keep confidential are confirming that ADE (Antibody-dependent enhancement), VAED (Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease), and AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) are common outcomes after COVID-19 injections. These diseases come on often months after taking the shots.

AIDS is particularly alarming, as it is appearing in a disturbing number of recipients just five months after their initial injections.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED). are serious adverse events that can occur after vaccination. ADE and VAED can occur when an individual is exposed to a pathogen, such as the alleged Covid-19 virus, after receiving a vaccine that does not provide full immunity.

In these cases, the vaccine-induced antibodies may actually enhance the ability of the pathogen to infect cells, leading to more severe illness than if the individual had not received the vaccine. When a vaccine causes ADE or VAED, it can have significant public health implications. First and foremost, individuals who receive the vaccine and develop ADE or VAE may suffer from severe illness, and in some cases, even death. -The Daily Exposé

One example of a bacterial infection that could potentially be worsened by ADE or VAE is streptococcus A (strep A) infection. Strep A is a type of bacteria that can cause a wide range of illnesses, including sore throat, pneumonia, and sepsis. You will have most likely seen in the mainstream news that Strep A infection is killing children all over this winter.

Government documents show that the most likely cause of all of these diseases is the COVID-19 injection.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020. The FDA originally said that they were prepared to release 500 pages per month in a response to the Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) requesting the safety data.

Instead, in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January. Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents to its website. -The Daily Exposé

One of the documents contained in the latest data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Table 5, found on page 11 of the document shows an ‘Important Potential Risk’, and that risk is listed as ‘Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED), including Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Reporatory Disease (VAERD)’.

This evidence was published by The Daily Expose and is rather damning, and horrifying for those who have taken these shots or given them to their own children. These documents could help explain the instances of SADS or sudden adult death syndrome, as well as all of those who have “died suddenly” in the past year since these shots have been rolled out with force.