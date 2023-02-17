Way back when, we used to do an “Ask Me Anything” show every Friday. That became too hard when trying to keep up with chats on the live show so we had to stop. Now that I have a real producer keeping the show going, we’re bringing it back.

My friends here at Substack are the most engaged with my content and the world around us, so I would love to get some questions here as well. I’ll answer all of them by the end of the day. Many of those that are posted early enough will be asked of me live on the air on the Red Voice Media Rumble channel as well from 11am-1pm Pacific.

Whether live on the air or here in the comments, I’ll get to all of the questions before the weekend.