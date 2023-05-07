As outspoken as Tucker Carlson has been over the years, it was conspicuous that after being suddenly fired by Fox News, he didn't hit them immediately. After a few days went by without him lambasting the network he has carried for a few years, some speculated they had too much leverage over him.

A new report from Axios tells us he's ready to go to war in order to secure his future. According to the leftwing outlet (edited for format):

Tucker Carlson is preparing to unleash allies to attack Fox News in an effort to bully the network into letting him work for — or start — a right-wing rival, sources close to him tell Axios. Bryan Freedman, the high-powered Hollywood lawyer Carlson retained for the contract dispute, told Axios: "The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous." Tucker vs. Fox could reshape the conservative news world. Fox, which has seen its ratings plunge in Carlson's slot since he was let go 13 days ago, wants to sideline him by paying him $20 million a year not to work. Axios has learned Carlson is busy plotting a media empire of his own. But he needs Fox to let him out of his contract, which expires in January 2025 — after the presidential election. We're told Carlson has been contacted by outlets — including the right-wing Rumble and Newsmax — that offered to pay him more than his Fox contract. Axios has learned that Carlson and Elon Musk had a conversation about working together, but didn't discuss specifics. Carlson confidants say he also is contemplating building a direct-to-consumer media outlet where his millions of fans could pay to watch him. Carlson's predecessor in his Fox slot, Bill O'Reilly, created a blueprint for this. Two days after being booted, Carlson teased in a Twitter video posted at 8 p.m. ET, counter-programming his former show: "See you soon." The two-minute video has racked up 24 million views. The ousted host "knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map," said a Carlson source who wasn't authorized to speak publicly. Carlson allies with big platforms are prepared to attack Fox for trying to keep him on the shelf. Bare-knuckle brawlers from Trumpworld are standing by.

The Musk component is arguably the most intriguing, buried as one might expect in the middle of the story by Axios. Combining Musk's resources and influence with Carlson's recognition and reputation would make for an instant "Fox Killer." One could argue if Carlson were to build something rather than joining with a preexisting platform like Rumble or Newsmax, he could actually grow faster.

Personally, I wouldn't want to see "Twitter Tonight With Tucker Carlson" or anything like that, but it's understandable that building a new project on the Twitter foundation would be intriguing.

