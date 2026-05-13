JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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SO's avatar
SO
May 13Edited

Great article! God's Will be done. Praise Him! Fear not. Jesus overcame the world. You are being tested for obedience to The Word; and by and through Your faith in The Lord, The Messiah, you must reject the beast mark [federal reserve mandated]. Prepare now, confess and repent, for on / or before this July 4th the devil will sow much chaos and evil.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
May 13

Watch and be ready, but most importantly fear not. God’s will be done.

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