Reports are coming in that more classified documents were found at Joe Biden's home. This comes the day that Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to resign.

According to Fox News:

The Justice Department seized additional classified records from President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home during a search it conducted on Friday, Fox News has learned.

The Justice Department conducted a search of the house beginning Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., which concluded Friday night around 10:30 p.m. and covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday evening.

"At the outset of this matter, the President directed his personal attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice," Bauer said. "Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents with classification markings at the President’s Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."