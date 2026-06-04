JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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DAV's avatar
DAV
9h

CallousForlornYa’s voting count delay is because they’re waiting to see how many votes the Conservative got, SO THE DEMONOCRATS WILL KNOW HOW MANY VOTES THEY NEED TO ADD TO THEIR SIDE, so they can ‘win’ ! It’s pathetic, but the Demonocrats have been cheating in elections since 1898. They are so predictable.

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Paul Ashley's avatar
Paul Ashley
8h

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn,”

As it was 250 years ago, and as posited in the Declaration, at some point more than mourning is required.

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