Reports are coming in that Frank James, the suspect in the shooting on a Brooklyn subway yesterday, has been apprehended by law enforcement. What's conspicuously missing from the stories by corporate media is the fact that James is a Black Supremacist who has posted threatening and hateful rhetoric across social media.

According to the NY Times:

A man who the police said was a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, Frank R. James, was taken into custody on Wednesday, more than 24 hours into the expansive search that erupted after a gunman shot at least 10 people in a train station, according to two law enforcement officials. Mr. James was apprehended in the East Village, one of the officials said, and was expected to face a terrorism-related charge brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn’s Eastern District, according to two people briefed on the investigation. The development on Wednesday represents a significant step in the investigation into the Sunset Park shooting that left at least 23 people injured when a man donning a construction suit and gas mask threw two smoke grenades on the floor of an N train and unleashed a barrage of gunfire into the car around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The gunman escaped the scene, but the police discovered an array of belongings on the train that he appeared to have left behind, including a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, three ammunition magazines, a credit card with Mr. James’s name on it and a key to a U-Haul van.

Some conservative sites have reported on his racist history, but not all of them. Outkick reported:

In a video posted March 20, James says he’s on his way to Philadelphia and had cleared out a storage unit. “And so as I leave the state of Wisconsin, I’m about to be back in the state of Illinois, all I can say is good riddance,” James states. “And I will never be back alive to that motherf–ker. You can keep that s–t.” Later in the video, James launches into a racist tirade while calling Puerto Ricans “turds in toilets.” James follows that up by launching a verbal attack on a hypothetical “black b–ch” who should “die” and be “incinerated.” “I’ve seen a side of human beings, they need to die,” James adds. “They need to suffer and drop f–kin dead.” That is followed by James noting “what’s about to happen” while noting he’s getting tired of black women “shi–ing out” babies. There are numerous videos where James blames all sorts of people for the problems in the world. In one video he used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal. In one January video, James notes how he’s “being moved in a direction where I don’t give a f–k about nobody and nobody’s life.” In a video posted April 11, James says “drastic action is needed to change things” while rambling about crime against black people.

Here are videos of his arrest: