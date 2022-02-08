There are certain areas in which politics should never play a role. Healthcare, education, and the judiciary come to mind, but in recent years we’ve seen an increase in the politicization of another area: Law enforcement.

The move detailed in the article below by the Capitol Police under the control of Nancy Pelosi should concern every American, Republican or Democrat. It’s a sharp divergence from the call of law enforcement to defend the Constitution, protect, and serve.

A little known fact about the Capitol Police is that they answer to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Just as the FBI has been doing the bidding of the Biden regime (and before that, the Obama regime) to go after the Democrats’ political opponents, so too does Speaker Pelosi use the Capitol Police to spy on and often intimidate her political opponents. [read more]

The merging of humans with machines is being used to advance globalists’ interests, reshape humanity, and gain complete control over every aspect of our lives. [read more]

A new report from Verity Vote provides massive evidence of law violations in Maricopa County’s 2020 election. 740,000 ballots were accepted and counted without the proper chain of custody documentation in violation of Arizona Law. [read more]

It’s well-known that Hunter Biden multiple times traveled aboard Air Force Two with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, around the world pursuing his private financial interests. [read more]

REVAMPED WEBSITE at MyPillow.com right now makes it easier to take advantage of sales with up to 75% off. Stock up now by using promo code “NOQ” so you can help two patriotic companies, them and us!

Wall Street titan Steve Schwarzman launched a $100 million plan to create a global education scholarship program in China to rival the Rhodes Scholarships offered at Oxford University, Peter Schweizer writes in his bestseller Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. [read more]

Emails between the Times and the Interior Department, obtained by The Federalist through a FOIA request, reveal a stark contrast in coverage between Biden and Trump. [read more]

Teetering on a precipice can seem exciting until something comes along that knocks you over the edge. Unfortunately, the events of the past couple of years have perfectly set the stage for a global economic collapse of unprecedented size and scope. Inflation is out of control all over the planet, the worst global supply chain crisis since World War II continues to get worse with each passing day, and the vast majority of the global population is just barely scraping by from month to month. In other words, we have never been more vulnerable than we are right now. [read more]

During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday morning, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten insisted kids must continue to be masked in schools...pretty much indefinitely. [read more]

Share America First Report