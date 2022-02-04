As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

The corruption of the Obama regime has been felt since they left office. Throughout the Trump administration, there were challenges and traps left by his predecessor that demonstrated duplicity and, oftentimes, pure evil. They wanted so badly for America to fail under Trump that they were willing to do harm to the American people so they could maintain their power.

This latest revelation is huge.

The conspiracy to take down President Trump through any means necessary spilled over from the Obama regime into the Trump administration. We knew that already. But a newly released email obtained by Just The News was kept hidden from the public for five years and was likely overlooked by anyone in the Trump White House who could have helped him during his first impeachment. [read more]

The Republican National Committee just voted to censure Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for their involvement on the Jan. 6 Committee. They approved it out of committee on Thursday and voted to pass it on Friday. [read more]

Medical tyranny is medical tyranny regardless of who it’s against. Most passed over a recent story about a Minor League Baseball mandate for coaches and staff to get jabbed in order to keep their jobs. But just because they’re not in the “big leagues” doesn’t mean their oppression should be ignored. [read more]

As reported earlier, Dinesh D’Souza released the trailer today for “2,000 True the Vote has been working with Dinesh D’Souza to create a bombshell movie that uses footage they obtained of ballot boxes in key states across America to steal the election in 2020. [read more]

At a virtual meeting held the first day of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and colleagues, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, detailed their plans for “vaccine mania” to persist indefinitely. [read more]

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly held a press conference on Friday announcing measures to combat the continued Freedom Convoy protests in the streets, and to block any additional protesting support from arriving. In essence, the Ottawa police are going to use domestic terrorism authority against the Canadian freedom protest groups. [read more]

Had any prophet of doom tried to warn to America, only two or three years back, of the abominable changes that have since befallen our Country, we would have immediately consigned him to the tin-foil hat and lizard men from space brigade. Yet as we look around us, we are faced with one unthinkable affront to truth and decency after another, with no end in sight. [read more]

O'Neal encouraged listeners Thursday night to his "The Big Podcast with Shaq" to "be safe" and to "take care of your family," according to Fox News. "But it's just, people don't want to take it, and you shouldn't be forced to take something you don't want." [read more]

