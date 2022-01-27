The border crisis continues to be the least talked about existential threat our nation faces. While corporate media points to Omicron, Ukraine, and transgender swimmers, they’re distracting us from illegal immigration, rising crime, and a rapidly failing economy.

There are two types of American today. There are those who are angry that the Biden-Harris regime is dropping off illegal immigrants at small airports around the country and there are those who aren’t angry about it because they think it will establish permanent Democrat rule. Either way, we’re all aware that it’s happening even if most choose to ignore the problem. [read more]

REP. STEWART: “You know, it’s always been a speculation regarding that. I think it’s unlikely. But I mean, who knows? I mean things happen in life. You think, Well, that’ll never happen. And then, you know, two weeks later, it does. I think there are some real political concerns that would surround taking the vice president putting her on the court, not the least of which is that many people view her as just intellectually incapable of filling that role. But you know, I do think what you said Todd is probably true.” [read more]

Most of our readers are cognizant of the contradictions between what the powers-that-be are telling us regarding the Covid-19 “vaccines” and what both science and common sense tell us about reality. Vaccinated or not, more Americans are waking up everyday and coming to the conclusion that there’s more to the incessant push for jabs and boosters than a “health” crisis. The narratives don’t make sense, especially when we consider the injections are being pushed through mandates despite having a negative impact on the spread of the disease. It’s not an accident that ultra-vaxxed and mega-boostered Israel now has the highest per capita rate of Covid infections. [read more]

Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh is fleeing Los Angeles, California, amid rising crime, homelessness, and higher taxes. Flight from the Democrat-run city is trending as “a growing chorus of Hollywood executives are talking about leaving the city,” one entertainment industry insider told The Wrap. [read more]

As of January 7, 2022, just over a year into the campaign to inject every human being with a gene transfer product to protect against COVID, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has received 9,936 reports of death following the COVID jab in the United States’ territories alone.1 When you include foreign reports received by VAERS, the death toll stands at 21,745. [read more]

A federal judge has ordered Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed through his trial. The judge also ruled that Rhodes can testify before Congress under a House select committee subpoena. [read more]

When and where does this stop? The answer is crystal clear. It doesn’t. Employees of government agencies have always been the first test in any nefarious plan by any government throughout history because of their inherent compliance. They have engaged in a career path that is enticing for the long term and are often taken advantage of because of their willful acceptance of what unscrupulous government officials want to do with them. This is a much bigger deal than anyone seems to be realizing. Pay attention, folks. [read more]

Virgina Lt. Gov. and rising Republican star Winsome Sears noted the Democrats’ hypocrisy this week, suggesting that their photo ID requirement for attendance at a posh fundraising event is stricter than their voting ID requirements, Just the News reported. [read more]

