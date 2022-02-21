Watch this interview on Rumble.

#WalkAway Movement founder Brandon Straka has experienced tremendous obstacles throughout his life, but the last year has been a living hell. He was arrested, charged, and prosecuted for being at the January 6, 2021, mostly peaceful protests despite never entering the Capitol Building. But arguably the biggest setback to his continued mission did not come from the Deep State. It came from Big Tech.

His movement, which helps to reform leftists and open the eyes of Democrats across the nation, had relied heavily on Facebook and other progressive tech companies to build their community. Last January, Facebook canceled his group with over 500,000 members. They weren't the only ones who pulled the plug on #WalkAway, but their censorship did great harm because it was the hub through which the movement could organize and communicate.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Straka described his harrowing experiences of the last year. He's a positive person, but the last 13 months have been challenging. He detailed his experiences and his emotional state, then turned his eyes to the future. Despite everything that has happened, he continues to push forward and rebuild what was taken from him.

As he prepares to advance the movement through this election year and beyond, he and his team have decided to do what every conservative organization should be doing. They're rebuilding everything with a sustainable infrastructure that is, for the most part, cancel-proof. Here's what he had to say in the second segment of the interview:

"Even if I had not been in DC on January 6th, one of the key reasons why they're doing what they're doing is because they want to make conservatives afraid to gather and to demonstrate their God-given 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. They want to make people afraid to do that. Even after what I've been through, I'm not afraid. I'm not going to allow these people to make me feel afraid to engage in my constitutional right and free speech. "So we're going to do #WalkAway rallies. We're going to gather together. They're going to be peaceful. They're going to be civil. They're going to be legal. There's going to be no violence, just like there never has been. "But now let's go backwards to the first piece of that, the community. So, my team and I knew going through this year, that that was the crucial piece that we had to look toward replacing and fixing. "How do we bring the community back? Because as powerful as it is when we're traveling around and doing these events and all of these things, it doesn't really give people the home that #WalkAway gave people. People who felt disenfranchised and betrayed and lied to by the Democrats found a community and found a home and we had to find a way to bring that back. "So, my team and I got to work with developers, tech developers, who are politically like-minded and we started building our own social media platform to sort of mimic the functionality of Facebook. Now, this is not an open source platform that is designed or intended to replace Facebook. "What it's only designed to do is replace the #WalkAway community in an autonomous way that we own it, and it's hosted and provided on servers by conservative minded and like-minded people who support freedom of speech and support what we do. So we've been spending the last year building out #WalkAway Social, and we're going to be launching that in the coming months... we still have some testing to do. "The whole point of me saying that it functions similarly to Facebook is that what we want is for our users and our community to be able to join #WalkAway Social and as soon as they create their profile and create their account, they log in and they say, 'Ah, this looks really familiar. I know where all the buttons are. I know exactly what to do. I know how to join the group. I know how to upload my testimonial. I can tag my friends. I can private message them. We can plan events, we can plan...' "So it's going to be pretty robust and it's going to be pretty, I think revolutionary, honestly, I don't think anyone's ever created a social media platform with the intent to take down the Democratic party. But lo and behold, we're doing it. "And so we're going to be launching #WalkAway Social in the coming year and then just getting back to work, doing all the events that we do. I actually believe that after we come through all of this trauma that we've just gone through, we're actually going to be stronger and better than we ever were before, because we're going to have now these safeguards in place. "You know, we had to rebuild everything. We had to rebuild our donor portals. We had to rebuild our payment processors. We had to rebuild our email providers because we got canceled and banned by everyone. And so we had to go on a search to find conservative-run or conservative-friendly businesses that would work with us to replace all of these different things. "And then we had to custom build a donor portals, and then we had to get our donor base to come back. And it was a lot, but we did it and now we're kind of a cancel-proof organization. And in a way they've really succeeded in just making a stronger and more, you know, an unshakeable foundation to what we do going forward as we rebuild."

This interview is one of my favorites to date because the raw emotion Straka brings to the table exemplifies exactly what we need if we're going to save this country. He is passionate about what he and his community have done and he knows that it's necessary for a conservative movement that has battered since November, 2020. Now is a time for action.

So many conservative organizations have found themselves beholden to Big Tech tyrants. Some play ball. Others move on. Brandon Straka is doing what we all should do. He's fighting back. #WalkAway

Watch this interview on Rumble.