How does the CDC say “masks and lockdowns have harmed children” without just coming out and saying it? They reduce developmental expectations, particularly in the all-important speech component. And to stay true to their devious nature, they do so quietly.

Pretty much every time the CDC has done anything the last two years, they’ve broadcast it to the world. In the few times that they didn’t, corporate media picked up the ball and announced it for them. But when the news is counter to the accepted narratives regarding Covid-19, they both go silent. Such is the case with the story below from The Gateway Pundit. Nobody reported on the change even though it happened last week.

Here’s the news for the day:

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that 67.7% of the changes to early childhood milestones were moved to *older ages* in the recent study commissioned by the CDC. Of course, the reason is because they masked toddlers for two years for no good reason and now children are suffering. [read more]

“It’s the jabs.” Over the past few months, I’ve seen at least a dozen experts use those words. These brave souls have gone against the grain in their professions; doctors, attorneys, scientists, and whistleblowers in Big Pharma have said the crystal clear truth that the powers-that-be are so desperate to keep hidden. [read more]

The feds have been very picky about which videos from the January 6 Capitol protest we can and cannot see. Why is that? If those hundreds of thousands of filthy Trumpers tried to take over the United States, as Don Lemon told us, and the feds have it on tape, show us who the seditionary monsters are so loyal townsfolk can identify them and help put them into the stockades. [read more]

As we’ve seen time and time again, history repeats itself. By understanding these patterns, you can predict the future and prepare accordingly. And based on what’s happening in Canada right now, we need to prepare for the American Freedom Convoy because fallout is almost guaranteed. [read more]

Canadian police on Friday started arresting protesters as part of an operation to end a three-week blockade of Ottawa by hundreds of truck drivers that crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers. [read more]

With every passing day, the list of people suffering tragic consequences from the COVID mRNA shots grows longer. Data show 23,149 people have died after a COVID jab as of January 28, 2022. There also are 13,575 reports of people with Bell’s palsy, 41,163 who are permanently disabled, 31,185 with myocarditis, 11,765 who have had heart attacks and 3,903 women who have lost their babies after getting the shots. [read more]

A new Department of Defense Inspector General report shows thousands of Afghans who were brought to the United States in the aftermath of President Biden's catastrophic exit from the country were not properly vetted. [read more]

Imagine parents finding their teenage sons dead in their beds in the morning with no prior indications that they were seriously ill. Imagine the heartache of parents who bought into the coercion and propaganda to get their kids vaccinated despite all the CDC data showing little risk of serious health impacts from COVID for children. Now, their kids died in their sleep shortly after getting the shots. [read more]

