JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Ga’al's avatar
Ga’al
1dEdited

“I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come. He will glorify me because it is from me that he will receive what he will make known to you.”

John 16:12-14

I love this from Jesus! The Holy Spirit of God will lead me into all truth. When I read my Bible, I humbly ask the Holy Spirit to open the eyes of my understanding.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

EVERYONE should stop using A/i...religion has nothing to do with it as A/i is pagan.

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