Christopher Wray Testimony in Three Parts: Ignorance, Ineptitude, and OOPS GOTTA DASH OFF, TA TA!
Deny everything, lie as much as possible, and then hop on a plane. That's what FBI Director Christopher Wray did today during his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Deep State FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. As expected, he dodged most questions. As expected, he played dumb when he needed to be while trying to hide the failures of the nation's top law enforcement bureau. Unexpectedly, he hightailed out early.
It started with his expression of complete ignorance to recently unearthed evidence that the FBI is targeting those who display symbols of patriotism such as the Gonzales Battle Flag. Senator Ted Cruz called him out on it:
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams his boot on the table in opposition to FBI guidelines on symbols that indicate violent extremist groups: “I will self-report right now that everyday in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.”
It continued with an embarrassing show of ineptitude as Wray acknowledged the person in charge of the Detroit Field Office, who oversaw the botched entrapment of those involved in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, has been promoted to the DC office and is now in charge of the January 6 investigation:
Wray admits to Ted Cruz that the FBI special agent in charge of the Detroit field office during the Whitmer kidnapping debacle is now in charge of the DC field office during the J6 investigation.
It concluded with Wray needing to bolt out of there because he allegedly had a plane to catch:
You have got to be kidding me. What is more important than answering questions about the FBI's actions under oath from Senators elected by the American people, Director Wray?
As usual, nothing will come from this. We see Senate and House hearings and far too many patriots cheer the soundbites that come from them, but where's the action? Where's the accountability? Congressional "oversight" is supposed to identify corruption, incompetence, and waste, among other failures within executive departments and agencies. Then, it Congress is supposed to hold people accountable. Unfortunately, one of the primary jobs of Congress has been diminished to made-for-television "gotcha" moments and undeserved cheers from whichever political base is being entertained at the time.
ZERO members of the FBI have been truly held accountable for any of the wide array of follies they've engaged in over the past decade or longer. We've seen a few get slaps on the wrist or lucrative early retirements, but there have been crimes committed by FBI agents. When we talk about the two-tiered justice system that benefits elites, the intersectional, and leftists, we have to also include members of the Deep State who seem to have total immunity for any wrongdoings they commit.
This has to change. If Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, or some other America First patriot gets into the White House in 2025, their first job is to truly dismantle the Deep State. Some would say it's impossible. I would say it's never been tried. Even during Trump's first term, he did little to actually drain the swamp. We can mark that down as inexperience or we can call it a total failure, but I'm hopeful that he or whoever sits in the Oval Office will make the destruction of the Deep State and the dismantling of the Bureaucratic State their top priority.
Then again, we may not make it to 2024, so it could all be moot.
We have arrived at a time in history when we must start taking actions as individuals, as American citizens. That requires bravery, coordination, and a willingness to do things many of us thought would never be necessary in the United States of America. It appears that unless something changes soon, we will have no other option.
My rule is: Count on NO ONE in DC. Ever.
This is typical behavior of Christopher Wray. Nothing new! No accountability! No Action! Just a Dog and Pony Show! I have watched so many Congressional Hearings that have been NOTHING MORE THAN A WASTE OF TIME! Christopher Wray has the position he holds because he is bought and paid for and yes his gritty smile looks just like Actor Steve Martin. The stench of Washington D.C. politics has reached the moon! We need smaller government, not larger so people can actually be held accountable. What Director says I don't know, I've never heard of that? WHAT DOES DIRECTOR WRAY DO? We the Taxpayers are fed up with the conniving, lying, corrupt thieves in government. It is like one big party that never ends and "We the People" are stuck with the bill for ALL OF THEIR INDULGENCES! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The United States Constitution declares that the government is accountable to us for the job they are supposed to do, as we pay the bills. Every greedy politician should have their wages garnished for stealing from America! Maybe the IRS needs to collect from the politicians who are making bank off of insider trading, and from the lobbyists. What government says, "We've got to pass the bill so we can see what is in it?" REALLY? D.C. doesn't write those elephant size bills? This is backroom deals made on the backs of US Citizens that pay corrupt politicians millions of dollars by passing corporate and banking special interest packages, NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST OF U.S. CITIZENS! INFLATION IS MANUFACTURED And OWNED BY THE DEMOCRATIC COMMUNIST SOCIALIST PARTY WHOM ARE QUICKLY MOVING TO BECOME A UNI-PARTY FACTION, to continue their biased, greedy, repugnant, "Only For Me, Not For Thee Policy Making Destruction." This is the moment in time for this Nation to Arise, Go to the Polls, and SEND A MESSAGE, Defeat this Egregious Agenda at the Polls, VOTE and Delete the crooked Politicians that are bent on DESTROYING THIS NATION. We are ONE NATION UNDER GOD, and IN GOD WE TRUST! We do not want to become slaves to the NWO Globalist Agenda that says, you will have NOTHING and you will Love it! REALLY! I THINK NOT! We will DISMISS those Elected Officials from their job and HIRE the right people. We need to stand by and watch the poll being counted to keep the paid corrupt Election Officials from STEALING our VOTES, DUMPING OUR VOTES, CANCELLING OUR VOTES! The Democrats are wasting NO TIME in their efforts to STEAL THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AGAIN! The Border issues are an invasion and these people most likely are getting paid big money to come into this country to VOTE IN 2024. The "BIG GUY" is giving them a pass-n-GO green card, and an ID Card. The Democratic Communist Socialist Party has destroyed their own Party. The "Big Guy" says inflation is good, I say for who? Gas Prices too high, still crippling our economy! Food Prices out of control, a planned way to CONTROL the populous! Global Geo-engineering of Climate in all areas of the USA is being manipulated by our own government to create chaos for multitudes of people, so that the GREEDY Politicians can call it "CLIMATE CHANGE" to steal more money from the public, because "Climate Change" rhetoric is a TAX. The United States to be charged for taxes of other nations "Climate Change". GMO Foods being planted to destroy healthy food planted for good nutrition. Wake Up American! This is only a brief dialog of the Evil Plans being executed against "We The People"! We need to uphold the righteousness of GOD in this Nation. Fast and Pray, and seek GOD's Face for His Wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for the times in which we live. "LET GOD ARISE, LET HIS ENEMIES BE SCATTERED: Let them also that hate Him flee before Him." Psalm 68:1