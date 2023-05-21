As we've been warning about for a while, the machinations of the globalist elite cabal are squarely focused on depopulation and control. Concepts like the "Green New Deal" and "The Great Reset" have been pushed by the powers-that-be for some time. But there's a new hot topic that's dominating this year's secret Bilderberg Meetings, and it may be the key to everything else they have planned.

Artificial Intelligence could be the linchpin that allows all of the globalists' moving parts to come together in a cohesive, destructive machine. There are challenges the powers-that-be face that can be solved by AI, especially if dreams of Artificial General Intelligence are fulfilled in the near future.

Dan Frieth at Reclaim The Net detailed the events:

AI Is The Top Topic At Secret Bilderberg Meetings Between Big Tech, Government, Intel agencies, Pfizer CEO, WEF, and More

Artificial intelligence is at the top of the agenda at the Bilderberg Meeting, an annual secretive meeting of political and business elites. In attendance will be executives from top companies developing AI like OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

The director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Jen Easterly, the President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla are some notable attendees.

Find the declared list of attendees here.

AI has become a hot button topic in recent months following the rise of AI-enabled chatbot ChatGPT, developed by the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI. Its CEO, Altman, testified before Congress earlier this week and politicians were quick to establish their plans to control it through regulation.

About 130 participants from 23 countries are expected to attend the secretive meeting, which started Thursday and will end on Sunday.

The annual meeting was launched in 1954, supposedly to facilitate dialogue between North America and Europe. About two-thirds of participants are from Europe and majority of the participants are from government and politics. The details of what are discussed is kept secret.

“The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed,” a press release for the meeting stated.

Why We Should Be Concerned

Artificial General Intelligence may or may not already be in play, depending on who you ask. Unlike the relatively simplistic linguistic emulators available on the internet like ChatGPT, AGI represents an exponentially more powerful and dangerous potential.

An AGI with access to the internet could result in the dystopian fictional scenarios we've seen since the Terminator movie series was launched. This is why people like Elon Musk, who both endorses AI development while warning against it, fear AI more than nuclear war, famine, or pretty much anything else. Some eschatologists have injected AI into Bible prophecy as well. It seems possible, depending on one's interpretation, that AI could play a role in the antichrist events that are to unfold in the future.

When the evil plans of the globalist elite cabal collide with the devastating potential of Artificial General Intelligence, it could spell the end of life as we know it on earth. Stay frosty.