Throughout our relatively short history as a nation, events have marked turning points that not only impact Americans but the world as a whole. The signing of the Declaration of Independence, Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Covid are five of the world-changing events that mark our history.

We're in the middle of another one.

The world will change on (or around) Election Day, 2024. It is on this day that it will be declared whether the United States will continue to exist as an exceptional nation or if our time as the world's beacon of hope has come to an end.

That is not hyperbole. As I have noted in my writing and on my show, we will not remain intact if Kamala Harris is installed as President of the United States. To use a boxing analogy, we have already been weakened with an onslaught of body blows under the Biden-Harris regime. The Globalist Elite Cabal will be able to easily land a haymaker if Kamala takes the reins. It will be sudden and it will be final.

That's why the timing of TWO "storms of the century" is conspicuous. I'm willing to accept a small percentage chance that it's just a coincidence. But there are two theories that seem far more likely; at least they do with my "conspiracy theorist" mentality.

The one that's getting the most traction in such circles is that the storms were manipulated by human/demonic forces. As I discussed on yesterday's show, the technology is available to at least take an existing or forming hurricane and amplify it as well as point it in a rough direction. Such technology was in the hands of our government and likely other nation's governments for decades, albeit in more primitive forms. What have they developed since the 1940s and Project Cirrus?

If this is happening, we must wonder why. There are those who believe it's simply to disrupt the election by allowing "looser" voting rules in important states like North Carolina and Florida. If Kamala Harris were to "win" those two states, she'd almost certainly "win" the election.

Others believe it could simply be the ultimate distraction to keep the news cycle busy while they engage in... something. I don't want to believe that this is the case because it means the powers-that-be will kill scores and displace millions over something petty like the news cycle.

Whether that's happening now or not, I've long-believed that such things happen regularly, to the point that I'm not sure the second "assassination attempt" on Donald Trump wasn't staged to cover up the bombshell whistleblower affidavit highlighting the Harris campaign colluding with ABC News before the debate. That story dropped on schedule but before it could get any attention, a dude with a rifle was caught without getting a shot off.

Probably coincidence.

The other theory is the one that should both thrill and terrify us the most. What if God is sending these massive storms to punch us in the nose ahead of our demise? I'd love to hope they're a pair of warning shots and that brighter days are ahead, but considering how much we deserve judgment, I wouldn't bet on it.

Solar activity that some theorize can amplify storms has been in play since right around the storms started, particularly Milton. It's not a theory you'll hear much about on either corporate media or alternative media because it denies the man-made narrative from both sides. Conspiracy theorists want to blame DARPA. Leftists want to blame climate change. Neither side wants to attribute any of this to the Sun, especially as a method through which God could be acting against America.

As usual, the cause doesn't change our own actions very much. Regardless of what's causing the storms, we need to do what we can to help those who are impacted. We must also be mindful of attempts to use the chaos from the storms to steal the 2024 election, advance the climate change agenda, or both.

Whatever happens with the storm, we are officially in political crunch time. But it's not just a political battle. This is a fight for America's future. The soul of our nation will be fundamentally changed by this election. Kamala Harris represents the end while Donald Trump represents, at the very least, a delay in our collapse. The stakes have never been greater in our lifetimes.

I'll be talking about this on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show at 6pm Eastern. Until then, here are some links of the day...

