This is one of those topics about which some will say I'm siding against President Trump. His perspectives on releasing the Epstein files have evolved rapidly over the last year. Now, many of his media supporters are calling on people like me to stand down, to move on, and to forget the Epstein files even exist. I will be accused of "siding" with Democrats.

But here's the thing. There are very few issues in American politics that unite people across party lines. One of them is the public’s demand for the truth about Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and the powerful network that allowed his crimes to go unchecked for so long. Unfortunately, the one group that seems unwilling to pursue the truth is Congress in general and GOP leadership in particular.

They're back in town. It's time to ramp up pressure.

That's not to say that Democrats calling for Epstein files to be released are the good guys. They're more terrified of disclosure than their Republican counterparts which is why they didn't even consider releasing anything when they were in power. But they get to hide behind the shield of being the minority party so they're talking boldly while hoping their public wishes never come to pass.

For years, the federal government has slow-walked or outright buried critical information about Epstein’s operations, his death, and most importantly, the individuals connected to his crimes. Now, Congress has an opportunity to step in and demand transparency. Instead, they’re stalling.

Why? Because the files very likely implicate members of Congress from both parties as well as many of their powerful cronies. This is exactly why the files must be released.

Congress was not elected to protect its own members and they definitely weren't elected to protect criminal pedophiles. Lawmakers were elected to serve the American people, and there is nothing more important than ensuring the most powerful elites cannot prey on the vulnerable while hiding behind money, politics, and connections. If Democrats were in power right now and blocking a vote on transparency, conservatives would be raising hell — and rightly so. But with Republicans holding the gavel, too many conservatives are suddenly making excuses. That’s hypocrisy.

No one is above the law. If sitting members of Congress appear in those files, so be it. If the files reveal embarrassing connections between Epstein and figures who’ve been held up as “untouchable,” then that’s the cost of truth. Protecting the institution of Congress at the expense of justice is not only cowardly — it’s a betrayal of the very constituents lawmakers swore an oath to serve.

America is already drowning in distrust of government. Poll after poll shows that faith in our institutions is collapsing. Congress has a chance to restore at least a sliver of credibility by proving they will not cover up crimes simply because the accused are wealthy or politically connected.

The Epstein scandal is not just about one man. It’s about an entire system that protects predators and shields them from consequences while average Americans would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for far less. By refusing to release the files, Congress is declaring that there are two sets of rules: one for the elites and one for everyone else.

That cannot stand.

Republican leadership needs to stop hiding behind political calculations. Democrats need to stop pretending they’re defenders of women and children while they quietly protect their own. And conservatives across the country must stop excusing their “team” just because it’s uncomfortable.

The truth should not be partisan. The Epstein files must be released — every single page.