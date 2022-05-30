There was a story from this week that would make any patriotic American feel better about the current gun debate. But the vast majority have not heard about it because it flies in the face of the current unhinged narrative that gun control would magically make us safer despite the unambiguous fact that it has never and will never work.

An attempted mass murder was thwarted by an armed woman in West Virginia. A man armed with an AR-15 started firing into a crowd, clearly attempting to become the latest gun-control-narrative booster story, but he wasn't expecting to get stopped in his tracks so quickly.

This story needs to be spread far and wide. Below are a few stories from reputable outlets you can share. We need this story to reach the masses as even some indoctrinated radical leftists might see the efficacy of keeping "good guys and gals with guns" armed and ready to act when bad situations arise.

Emotions are high following Uvalde and Buffalo. This is the time when gun-grabbers get their loudest, and that includes feckless RINOs like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It is imperative that we focus the narrative on the clear truth that an armed populace of law-abiding citizens is far more effective at stopping mass murders than relying solely on police. By no means am I suggesting gun-toting patriots should REPLACE police, but when seconds count, law enforcement is only minutes away. We need armed and properly-trained civilians to be in the crowds of would-be victims.

A gun-toting West Virginia woman put an end to a man’s attempted mass shooting at a birthday party this week. That’s because she was carrying herself and she shot him dead. The Associated Press reported that she “fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party,” citing local authorities. “Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston,” the police statement said. “The woman, who was attending the party, drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler, the statement said,” the AP reported. “No one at the party was injured.” “Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said on Thursday.

Hazelett added that no charges would be filed against the woman.

U.S. House Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said today what a lot of 2A supporters are likely thinking as she weighed in on the story about a woman with a pistol stopping a potential mass shooter. Boebert wondered in a tweet, “Will the news share this story far and wide?” “Doubtful, as it proves exactly the point they don’t want to make,” Boebert lamented.

This is an important narrative and corporate media will do everything in their power to keep it buried. They want to gaslight people into thinking the only way to stop mass murders is to disarm law-abiding citizens. This is, of course, a lie, but that's what corporate media does.

As long as the left controls the gun narrative, stories like the one out of West Virginia will never reach the masses. We need to take control and spread the truth. America's future is at stake.