JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Mark Joel Branton's avatar
Mark Joel Branton
7h

I'd put apathy as the one that allows all the others. People think, "I'm just one person, what can I do to make a difference?" That's what they want you to think so you'll just stay on your couch with a tighter grip on the remote as your only response. It's a shame the numbers of people that don't even vote using that 'logic'!

Do what you can, no matter how insignificant it seems to be. That avalanche that hits and destroys a town in the valley started as a golf ball sized chunk of snow up on top of that mountain!

As one of the Founding Fathers noted, "Duty is ours, results are God's."

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Paul Ashley's avatar
Paul Ashley
7hEdited

I may comment on other items but this is the first that struck me. This is about #22 and is also relater to #20.

"... do nations have the right to remain nations? ... But the deeper wound is ideological. An entire generation of leaders in politics, media, and even the church was taught that borders are morally embarrassing."

It is not just that physical borders are embarrassing, but that ideological borders are, too. We are now to imagine (shades of John Lennon's idiocy) that we can be the American nation while being infiltrated with ideologies - Islam and Socialism being two - that are completely opposed to what created and maintained that nation. With a few exceptions, our leaders refuse to refute that idea, with Islam being the most sacred of sacred cows, and that primarily out of feat and cowardice.

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