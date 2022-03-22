For the second times since October, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19. She is fully-vaccinated and boosted, making her the latest in a huge group of Americans who are contracting "rare" breakthrough cases.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe."

She continued:

I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test. Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

Normally I would point out how the Covid-19 "vaccine" narrative has been completely obliterated by both science and common sense. But it's such a common occurrence now that I'll highlight the hypocrisy of Pandemic Panic Theater and the idiocy that it has spawned by sharing a Tweet I posted in the past:

This is the only vaccine that people take three times, then wear masks, close businesses, stay home, and still get the disease, only to turn around and blame the unvaccinated for their troubles.

The narrative out of the White House will be the same thing we've heard incessantly over the last year: "The jabs may not have stopped the virus at all but she would have been much sicker if she didn't get injected." Ya, sure.