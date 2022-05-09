Cowardly Chief Justice John Roberts Is Pressuring Conservative Justices to Save Roe v. Wade and Kill More Babies
Of all the various bad things George W. Bush did, making John Roberts Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is among his worst. Now, Roberts is trying to preserve Roe v. Wade.
The worst joke in corporate media is their continuous claim that Chief Justice John Roberts is among the "conservatives" at the Supreme Court. Time and again he has proven that he is a left-leaning centrist at best, often siding with the progressive court members on decisions of great consequence. He single-handedly preserved Obamacare, and now he's attempting to do the same with Roe v. Wade.
According to Fox News and a report from the Washington Post, Roberts continues to lobby at least two of the five conservative Justices who are voting to strike down the abominable abortion law once and for all. His targets, according to reports, are Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
The justices set to join Alito's opinion include Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who has at times sided with the liberal wing of the court, still appears set to oppose the decision, with the report noting that Roberts was still attempting to persuade Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh to take a more incremental approach to allowing abortion restrictions.
Roberts has said he wants to overturn the appeals court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which limits abortion to the first 15 weeks, but he doesn't want to overturn Roe v Wade altogether. It's a middle-ground approach that would weaken Roe v Wade and allow states to restrict up to the Dobbs v Jackson limit, but not eliminate federal abortion protection altogether.
Since a draft majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked last week, there has been turmoil across the country. Pro-abortion activists have gone to the homes of Justices to protest, firebombed pro-life facilities, and caused mayhem near the Supreme Court. And it seems as though we're just at the beginning stages of the protests that may escalate beyond the riot levels of the summer of 2020 following the release of the George Floyd video.
As Bonchie at RedState noted, Roberts is a coward:
Of note is that if you remove the viability standard of Roe and Casey, then they cease to have any enforcement mechanism. That’s all well and good if you are pro-life, but at that point, how can it be justified under the law to not overturn the two decisions completely? The answer is that it can’t be justified, and Roberts is just a spineless figure looking to appease the left while admitting he does not have the ability to preserve Roe the way he really wants to. It would simply pour gasoline on the fire of the abortion debate–instead of coming to some principled conclusion.
But while the legal aspects are bad enough, the decision to keep hunting for a “compromise,” while holding back the majority decision that is clearly already decided, is outright dangerous. It is encouraging the left to get more and more violent in an attempt to influence the court. We’ve seen the results of that over the last week. This needs to stop now. The decision needs to be released, and Roberts needs to get over his obsession with “protecting” the court when his action or lack thereof only helps to delegitimize it.
I’m of the opinion that Clarence Thomas wouldn’t be speaking out about the majority not being bullied if this wasn’t a done deal. The government wouldn’t be putting up no-climb fencing around the Supreme Court if this weren’t a done deal. They all know what’s coming, and enough is enough. Release the decision, and stop letting the pressure build.
John Roberts is trying to build his legacy for the history books. He doesn't want it all overshadowed by a decision that he didn't personally support, so he's trying to sway the court to the middle like the pale and feckless weakling that he is.
Image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.
Planted by the deep state, to preserve the deep state.
Someone once said......" There is nothing more abysmal than ignorance in action." Ignorance may be a part of this but we all smell deliberate and immoral action via coercion.
Here is an interesting take on history with ominous parallels for today.
Didn’t Thomas Jefferson say something like,…. “My great grandfather was a warrior so my grandfather could be a farmer so that my father could be a merchant so that I could be a scholar”?
Read a kaleidoscope of truth and reality below about Camels on the Horizon: .
The founder of Dubai, Sheik Rashid, was asked about the future of his country, and he replied…..
"My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover, and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover…but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again! “Why is that he was asked?
And his reply was, “Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times. Easy times create weak men, weak men create difficult times.”
“Many will not understand it, but you have to raise warriors, not parasites.” And add to that the historical reality that all great empires... the Persians, the Trojans, the Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans, and in the later years, the British...all rose and perished within 240 years. They were not conquered by external enemies; they rotted from within.
America has now passed that 240 year mark, and the rot is starting to be completely visible and it is accelerating. We are now past the Mercedes and Land Rover Year, the Dodge Chargers, Corvettes, Jaguares, Caddy’s, Lexus, Tesla’s and Lincoln Contintals.
The camels are now on the American horizon.
The greatest generation consisted of 18 year old kids storming the beaches at “Normandy”. And now, two generations later, some 18-year-old kids want to hide in safe rooms when they ever hear words that hurt their feelings. A self flaggelating group of sub morons dumbed down by the education system, lost in their gender identity, not knowing who they are like Dibs in search of himself. They also want free stuff from the government because they think they are entitled to it. How dare anyone deny them and compel them to pay for their so called college educations with degrees in Wokism. As Abraham Lincoln likewise did say….
” Nations do not die from invasion; they die from internal rottenness.
Is America further ignorant of Lincoln’s warnings?
“In the great journal of things happening under the sun, we, the American People, find our account running, under date of the nineteenth century of the Christian era. We find ourselves in the peaceful possession, of the fairest portion of the earth, as regards extent of territory, fertility of soil, and healthiness of climate. We find ourselves under the government of a system of political institutions, conducing more essentially to the ends of civil and religious liberty, than any of which the history of former times tells us.
We, when mounting the stage of existence, found ourselves the legal inheritors of these fundamental blessings. We toiled not in the acquirement or establishment of them – they are a legacy bequeathed us, by a once hardy, brave, and patriotic, but now lamented and departed race of ancestors. Theirs was the task (and nobly they performed it) to possess themselves, and through themselves, us, of this goodly land; and to uprear upon its hills and its valleys, a political edifice of liberty and equal rights; ’tis ours only, to transmit these, the former, unprofaned by the foot of an invader; the latter, undecayed by the lapse of time, and untorn by usurpation – to the latest generation that fate shall permit the world to know. This task of gratitude to our fathers, justice to ourselves, duty to posterity, and love for our species in general, all imperatively require us faithfully to perform.
How, then, shall we perform it? At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? By what means shall we fortify against it? Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a Trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
" I hope I am over wary, Lincoln said; but if I am not, there is, even now, something of ill-omen amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgement of Courts; and the worse than savage mobs, for the executive ministers of justice. This disposition is awfully fearful in any community; and that it now exists in ours, though grating to our feelings to admit, it would be a violation of truth, and an insult to our intelligence, to deny.”
Listen up people ! Listen up America ! Listen up Western World!!!!!
NOW LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE NOW ON THE STAGE OF EXISTENCE TODAY:
Every policy advocated by the Democrat Communist Progressive Left in America today accelerates us toward that very end — the absolute absurdity of multiculturalism, phony alarmism of fake climate change, imposition of thought control (Ministry of Truth) , disdain for Christianity, contempt for ordinary citizens, embrace of authoritarianism and hatred of Law and Order and the wickedness of brainwashing gender identity, the very wickedness of government sponsored murder incorporated they call the abortion industry and , the destruction and protection of our national boarders with the flooding of illegal aliens — all proceed from the political psychology foreshadowed by Abraham Lincoln’s words some 180 years ago. This includes the rotting Supreme Court both from within and without.
Moreover, this great president further said…
“ I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country... corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed.
“This country, with it’s institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it.”
“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
This all leaves us with just one question with which Lincoln provokes our thoughts with :
Can America survive the depredations of the country’s leftist elites?
In short, can the United States prevent itself from committing suicide?”
The "Western camels are indeed on the horizon" for sure…
Wake up you woke people and smell the coffee!!! Awake O’Sleeper.
THE CONSEQUENCES OF ROE V. WADE
TOTAL ABORTIONS SINCE 1973: 63, 459,781 Sixty three million four hundred and fifty nine thousand, seven hundred and eighty one babies murdered and still counting.
Justice Roberts it will be a terrifying and fearful thing for you and your ilk to fall into the hands of an angry God whose sentence for such wickedness is eternal fire for both the destruction of your body and soul. Unbelief and Its Consequences
Romans Chapter 1:
18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth [l]in unrighteousness, 19 because that which is known about God is evident [m]within them; for God made it evident to them. 20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. 21 For even though they knew God, they did not [n]honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools, 23 and exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for an image in the form of corruptible man
These statistic have kept mounting since 2017 and climbing.
Based on numbers reported by the Guttmacher Institute 1973-2017, with 3 percent added for GI estimated possible 3-5 percent undercount for 1973-2014. Another 12,000 per year added for 2015-2020 for abortions from “providers” GI says it may have missed in 2015-2017 counts. [1/22]