The Disinformation Governance Board was able to last longer than Anthony Scaramucci's career as White House Press Secretary, but not by much. According to the Washington Post, it has been "paused" but Congressman Matt Gaetz knows what that really means.

According to WaPo:

Now, just three weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being “paused,” according to multiple employees at DHS, capping a back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story. On Monday, DHS decided to shut down the board, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. By Tuesday morning, Jankowicz had drafted a resignation letter in response to the board’s dissolution. But Tuesday night, Jankowicz was pulled into an urgent call with DHS officials who gave her the choice to stay on, even as the department’s work was put on hold because of the backlash it faced, according to multiple people with knowledge of the call. Working groups within DHS focused on mis-, dis- and mal-information have been suspended. The board could still be shut down pending a review from the Homeland Security Advisory Council; Jankowicz is evaluating her position within the department. “Nina Jankowicz has been subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats,” a DHS spokesperson told The Post in a statement. “In congressional hearings and in media interviews, the Secretary has repeatedly defended her as eminently qualified and underscored the importance of the Department’s disinformation work, and he will continue to do so.”

The Disinformation Governance Board, or the "Ministry of Truth" as it is often called by patriots, was a horrible idea from the start. Things got instantly worse when it was revealed Jankowicz had a long history of spreading disinformation herself, most notably believing in the Russiagate hoax and claiming Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation. One would think the Truth Minister would not participate in so many lies, but it's the Biden-Harris regime so qualifications are often meaningless.

Jack Posobiec, who was cited in the article as one of the reasons for the "pause," had plenty to say about it on Twitter:

RIP, Ministry of Truth. We (thankfully) barely knew you.