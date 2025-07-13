MAGA world wants action against those who committed hideous crimes against children through Jeffrey Epstein.

That much has been made crystal clear by reactions for the last week to the Justice Department dropping all future actions. No more info. No lists. No charges. No arrests.

President Trump tried to get us to move on early this week during a cabinet meeting when he lambasted the press for even bringing up the "old" news about Epstein.

He did it again on Truth Social Saturday evening:

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Many have speculated over the last week about why he is doing all of this. The two most prominent theories are that either his cronies would be implicated or that the Deep State wants to keep their blackmail material intact for future use. The first theory is far less likely because, as he and others have noted, if there was a way to use Epstein tapes or documents against MAGA then the Biden-Harris regime would have already done so.

What's left is the ugly notion that the Deep State (both CIA and Mossad), the administration itself, other powers "in the know," or a combination therein want to maintain control over various leaders of nations and business. Unfortunately for President Trump, that's not what his base wants.

We're not letting this go so easily. Pro-Trump journalists, including many of the President's closest media allies, want justice. We want the perpetrators of heinous crimes against children taken down. We don't want them controlled. We want them punished.

It's time for President Trump to read the room. This will not go away easily. And even if the administration stays on its current course and talk of Epstein eventually fades, it will never be forgotten. It's the betrayal that stains his legacy. It's the asterisk that will accompany his presidency no matter how much he's able to accomplish.

Someone can do the most amazing good in the world but if they protect perpetrators of unthinkable crimes against children, the good they do will always be tainted.

Many will eventually move on as President Trump hopes. But not everyone. Some won't. I won't.