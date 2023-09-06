Details of the Amish Farmer Story Prove the FDA and USDA Should Be Dissolved Completely

The story about the Amish farmer who had his cattle seized by the authoritarian Biden-Harris regime has been circulating through its various stages for weeks. Like many people, I heard the basic details and was infuriated by it all. But a deeper dive into it by James Corbett really opened my eyes.

This isn't just a taste of food tyranny. This should be the lead story for evidence that the FDA, USDA, and all federal government agencies involved in food tyranny must be dissolved completely. They're not here to protect us. They're only here to protect the globalist agenda.

Here's a report from Twitter user Inversionism:

The USDA and FDA should be considered terrorist organizations for what they do continually to small farmers and businesses. Similar to the Rawesome raid, these farmers were doing what's called a cow share, where people in the community all pay up front and invest in a cow for milk or meat. This has been done by numerous farms all across the country as a means to avoid using meat processors and big business to just to get clean, properly raised, healthy food, without all the extra fees and government bullshit attached. It's the perfect business model that supports local farmers and cuts out the criminal corporations and captured government orgs. As expected, the USDA and FDA can't have any of that happening because they are too busy allowing heavy metals, pesticides, plastics, and forever chemicals in your food, or rubber stamping toxic COVID vaccines for your 6 month old child, so they went to this farm and took all his meat in fridges and freezers, took it to the dump, and threw it all away with a court injunction because he refused to listen to their unconstitutional dictates. This is the same food he fed his family with, but they didn't care. Thousands and thousands of dollars of nutrient dense quality animal foods, all thrown away. The FDA and USDA both need to be completely dissolved. They don't protect public health. They destroy it. Infuriating.

There was a time not too long ago when many if not most of the people who worked for the USDA or FDA did so because they had good jobs that were designed to protect Americans. But like so many agencies, departments, and bureaus within our federal government, the mission has morphed into one dedicated to tyranny. Perhaps many of the government employees are unaware. A whole lot of them have been indoctrinated into the "greater good" mentality that allows otherwise lucid people to unhinge themselves from the realities of their situation. Then, there are those who know some of what they do is wrong but they're just following orders.

Like the IRS and FBI, both the FDA and USDA should be revamped or scrapped altogether. The only reason I even offer revamping as a possibility is because there are far too many Americans who flinch when they hear people like me calling to disband entire government agencies. Therefore, a top-down overhaul is weak but may be the only viable option.

Of course, I'm ignoring the sad reality that nothing will be done. Most of us will vent our outrage online or even at protests but we'll go unheard and our representatives in DC will do nothing about it. Food security is under attack. What's happening to Golden Valley Farms is one example of many to come. Our government is cornering the market on food for a reason, and it's not to protect us against an Amish farmer who has been butchering beef for people without incident for a long time.

"Who controls the food supply controls the people." — Henry Kissinger

This is just one of many reasons we launched Prepper All Naturals to offer high-quality survival beef to our audience. I’ve never had a desire to sell food in my life but when the opportunity to get involved in food security popped up, I couldn’t pass on it.