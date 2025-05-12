Detransitioner Chloe Cole Believes Trans Surgeries Are Bad at Any Age

Editor’s Note: This is my first “premium” post that is open only to paying subscribers. As someone who is against paywalls for regular content, I will be releasing this interview with Chloe Cole Monday night. But as someone who also appreciates those who support my work, I decided to offer early access to this and future interviews to paying subscribers.

So, to those who are free subscribers, you can watch the preview and catch the full interview on the Monday night episode of The JD Rucker Show. I would never make premium content that couldn’t be viewed for free unless it’s something truly premium like a book or a full documentary. For interviews and commentaries, everyone will have access to them. Paying subscribers will simply have it earlier. God Bless you all! Here’s the description of this provocative interview…

The vast majority on the conservative right are opposed to gender transition surgeries and other treatments for minors. The permanent mutilations that are performed on children often lead to regrets later in life.

But what about genital mutilation surgeries for adults? Should freedom-loving Americans go with the standard conservative principle of not being nannies, allowing adults to do what they want as long as it doesn’t hurt others? Or, should gender dysphoria be viewed as a mental illness, thereby rendering “care” that “affirms” it as destructive?