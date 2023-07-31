We're just getting started and they're already blockbusters. Granted, most of it is stuff we already knew but hearing from a first-hand source will make it harder for corporate media to ignore. They'll still try, but this has an opportunity to spread to "normies" through other means.

Then again, it may be wishful thinking on my part. But since I don't believe in hope without action, I figure the best thing we can do is to get the word out to everyone we know whether they're skeptical of the Biden Crime Family or not. In short, it's time to start educating the "normies" ourselves, so here are a couple of resources to help.

Let's start with Miranda Devine's Tweets since she's been on top of the story from the beginning:

Devon Archer’s testimony today is bombshell: • Hunter Biden’s ex BFF testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.

Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.” These phone calls include a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li of BHR. •In spring of 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a business dinner with his son, Hunter, and his associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, attended the dinner. Notably, the Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina…

According to reports generated from corporate news:

Former business partner of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to provide testimony regarding President Biden's involvement in his son's foreign business dealings. Archer disclosed multiple encounters involving the Bidens and testified that Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings brought Hunter onto its board in 2014 because of the Biden name and his father's role in US policy towards Ukraine. According to Archer's testimony, in late 2015, Burisma's owner Mykola Zlochevsky and company executive Vadym Pozharski pressured Hunter to seek assistance from the US government in removing Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption. During these discussions, Hunter, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski would contact Washington, DC to address the matter. Archer also revealed that Hunter Biden frequently put his father on speakerphone during business meetings to leverage "the brand." This occurred during various events, including a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li of BHR Partners, a state-backed investment fund co-founded by Hunter in 2013 after introducing his father to Li during an official trip to China. Moreover, Archer confirmed that then-Vice President Biden attended a dinner at Cafe Milano in April 2015 with Pozharski and Yelena Baturina, the former first lady of Moscow, as previously reported. Archer's testimony came amidst speculation that federal prosecutors had attempted to intimidate him with a request to imprison him on an unrelated fraud conviction. Republicans were hopeful that Archer's testimony would reveal damaging information about President Biden's role in his son's business dealings in Ukraine and Russia, while Democrats sought to understand any possible connections between the President and these dealings. Archer's involvement in Hunter Biden's dealings with Burisma and his connections with Russian billionaires, including Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, was also discussed during the testimony. Documents from Hunter's laptop revealed his interactions with these figures, leading to questions about potential overseas bank accounts held by the Biden family. The White House and President Biden had consistently denied any involvement in or knowledge of his son's overseas business activities. The House Oversight Committee, consisting of both Republicans and Democrats, was granted alternating one-hour blocks of time to conduct Archer's deposition. As Archer's testimony unfolded, the Justice Department and Archer's own lawyer denied any link between the deposition and the request for imprisonment related to his fraud conviction. Archer's lawyer stated that he would honestly answer all questions put forth by Congressional investigators. The Justice Department clarified that it did not seek Archer's surrender before his Congressional testimony and that any imprisonment would occur after the completion of the testimony. Overall, Archer's testimony raised significant questions about the involvement of the Biden family in foreign business dealings, particularly in Ukraine and Russia. Both Democrats and Republicans are closely scrutinizing the revelations as they navigate the implications for the President's role and the integrity of his administration.

Here are some Tweets that can help. I know many of you do not have access to Twitter so I apologize ahead of time if you can't see these:

Do NOT assume that because you and everyone in your conservative echo chamber knows about this that everyone does. We have to spread the word and educate the normies who will NOT see this.