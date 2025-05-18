Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. This has raised a flurry of questions and theories because, as some doctors have noted on social media, none of this makes any sense.

Were his doctors, who gave him a clean bill of health last year, negligent or incompetent? This seems extremely unlikely considering Biden was President of the United States at the time. He has been receiving the best healthcare in the world for four years.

Is it just a sudden spread of a deadly disease? Again, this is unlikely considering the nature of prostate cancer. The fact that it has spread to the bone generally means it was present in the prostate for years. According to Dr. Steven Quay:

Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025. It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed.

Conservative show host Benny Johnson called it a coverup.

Last summer, White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor swore to the American people that Joe Biden was “completely fit for the Presidency” — no issues, nothing to see. Now we learn Biden has “advanced”prostate cancer. But wait… Advanced prostate cancer takes +10 years to develop to the stage where Biden’s diagnosis is. Prostate cancer is also *easy* to find. Simple blood test or prostate exam will give you near 100% accurate results. You’re telling me that the best doctors and testing on earth did not *find* Biden’s cancer in all these years of testing? Was every medical report a lie? For how long? Bulls***. This is the worst coverup in the history of the Presidency. Absolute scandal. They knew. They lied. They hid it. For power. People need to be held accountable for this. Evil.

What would be the purpose of covering it up? Most who prescribe to this theory believe that they were trying to hold onto power and revealing that Biden had cancer would ruin his chances of reelection.

For me, that doesn't jibe. If they knew about it at the latest in early 2024, one would think they would seize on the opportunity to have an open primary, prompting Biden to drop out. Moreover, it seems highly unlikely that the Biden family would even want him to run for a second term if they knew he had advanced prostate cancer.

Yes, they're a power-hungry family but that seems too far even for them.

My theory is far more viable... and even more evil than just a coverup. What if the powers-that-be knew but hid the diagnosis from the Bidens themselves? What if they were hoping that Biden would die in office, catapulting his replacement candidate through sympathy?

It's generally acknowledged that Lyndon B. Johnson's landslide victory in the 1964 presidential election was significantly influenced by the circumstances surrounding John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Could the powers-that-be have hidden the diagnosis from Biden and his family? Yes. That seems to be more feasible than Biden continuing to run and even fighting to hold his nomination while knowing that he had advanced prostate cancer.

Whether it was incompetence, a misguided play for power, or something else entirely, it appears we're not getting the full story, nor should we expect to ever get the truth.