No. Stop it. Remember 2020. Remember the tens of millions of illegal aliens, 14% of whom are apparently registering to vote. Remember that while most states can report results in less than a day, for some reason battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia are incapable of reporting for days or even WEEKS after the election.

A popular podcaster told me last week that I need to be more positive on my show and in my newsletter. I get it. People love to be filled with hope and my brand of realistic analysis doesn't always fit the bill. But on the other hand I'm also not a fearmongering peddler of unhinged doom and gloom meant to terrify my viewers, listeners, and readers. If I did either then my channel would likely have 10x or more subscribers. But that's just not the goal.

The Globalist Elite Cabal and their minions in the UniParty Swamp are going to do everything they can to steal this election. The 2020 election was stolen (as were many of the 2022 elections) but the shenanigans of the past are infinitesimal compared to what is currently being unleashed for the 2024 election.

For us, this election is about preserving the future of the nation by establishing proper America First policies today. But as much as we think our incentives are high, the incentives of those fighting us are much higher because they're personal. People like Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, and members of the Military Industrial Complex could lose everything if Trump is elected. For them, there is no limit to what they'll do to cover up their sins.

This is why I'm not buying into projections or predictions showing Trump winning the Electoral College by a landslide. As he often says, we need to pretend like he's up by one point in every race. We have to assume that literally every vote counts because some may be counted multiple times while others might not get counted at all. The notion of "too big to rig" must become a reality. There can be no complacency.

We fight to win. We fight to save our nation.

It's all in God's hands, but that doesn't mean we're just supposed to sit back and let it happen. We have responsibilities and we do not know our role in His plan. We know we must fight the good fight and be as ready as possible for whatever is to come.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be explaining why I don't buy into the notion that Trump has a 93% chance of winning the election. Do I believe he's going to get the most legal votes from United States citizens? Absolutely. But as Joseph Stalin allegedly said, "It's not the people who vote that count, it's the people who count the votes."

Also on today's show:

60 Minutes makes a triple joke with their statement about the deceitful Kamala Harris interview edit and none of them were funny.

Nikki Haley is reportedly talking about joining Team Trump. If she wants to help campaign then that's fine but if she's going to be part of the next administration then I'm out.

The economy is bad. It's very bad. And fixing it isn't going to be swift and easy like it was for Trump and the Republicans in 2017.

Rumors are circulating (sort of) that Kamala Harris made campaign manager Julie Chavez cry over skipping the Al Smith Dinner. Uncorroborated, but it passes the smell test.

There are four (and possibly five) prominent Democrats who secretly want Kamala to lose.

Elon Musk - I still don't trust him but he seems to be on the right side for this election so I'm withholding criticism for now. His latest comment on defending free speech is spot on.

I'll cover these and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show at 11am Pacific. Also, on Monday and Tuesday ONLY, my daughter’s charter school fundraiser is happening. Please consider buying popcorn today or tomorrow. I can’t say I know if it’s any good since I haven’t tried it but I know it’s for a good cause!

Pray for and work for the best. In the meantime, here are today's trending links...

by Just The News

While there are dozens of ongoing election integrity issues, a newly released report from a watchdog group lists the top 50 election threats that the U.S. is facing with less than three weeks until the presidential election. Election integrity has has a spotlight shined on it since the contentious...

by Michael Snyder

(The Economic Collapse Blog)—A recent survey discovered that 79 percent of Americans believe that the U.S. is on the wrong track right now. As a nation, we may not agree on much, but this is one thing that almost all of us can agree on. Needless to say, the economy...

by Trending Politics

Former President Donald Trump had a message for Kamala Harris after he served up french fries and worked the drive-thru at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant on Sunday. The visit comes after Trump vowed to “work the fry cooker” at a McDonald’s location during a rally earlier this month. Vice...

by Ramon Tomey

(Natural News)—The fake meat industry is now demanding public subsidies to prop itself up, given that customers have spoken with their wallets and said "no" to lab-grown meat. Data from AgFunderNews cited by the National Pulse reveals that the industry is in dire straits due to dwindling money. Funding for the lab-grown meat sector...

by The Gateway Pundit

Dominion Voting Systems has issued a chilling warning to conservatives just weeks before the all-important presidential election. In a post on the X platform, the company said that it was “closely monitoring” claims that its machines may be compromised. “Dominion is closely monitoring claims around the Nov. 2024 election...

by Red State

The one constant in the entire "Islamist terrorist" issue is that their leaders 1) never place themselves in any direct danger, although sometimes danger in the form of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) manages to find them anyway, and 2) they generally live in wealth and luxury while their...

by Sponsored Post

Gold has recently experienced a remarkable resurgence, setting record highs and drawing renewed attention from both retail and institutional investors. This shift comes as traditional safe-haven assets are increasingly perceived to be under threat. Strategists at Bank of America suggest that investors, including central banks, should consider reallocating into...

by Wickedly News

Let’s be real: grocery stores aren’t here to graciously provide you with essential foodstuffs—they’re here to make money. And with razor-thin profit margins, they’ve mastered the art of squeezing just a little extra from your wallet. From the second you walk in, it’s like a perfectly choreographed performance of...

by Michael Snyder

(End of the American Dream)—Are you ready for the truth? Since Joe Biden entered the White House, we have witnessed a tsunami of migration that is unlike anything we have ever seen before. Millions upon millions of people that are not being properly screened are taking advantage of our...

by The Gateway Pundit

As the world shifts leftward and increasingly embraces globalism, a handful of leaders remain as holdouts—conservative, anti-globalist figures who advocate for national sovereignty, economic protectionism, and opposition to globalist institutions such as the United Nations, the European Union, or multinational trade agreements. They frequently push for secure borders and...

by Breitbart

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” three times that the difference between Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden was irrelevant. Host Kristen Welker said, “Governor, given how unpopular polls show President Biden is, has Vice President Harris done enough...

by The Post Millennial

As early voting progresses, with voters able to cast their ballots either in person or by mail prior to Election Day, new data has emerged providing insight into the demographic makeup of those who have already participated. According to NBC News, citing data from TargetSmart, over 13 million mail-in...

by The National Pulse

Former President Donald J. Trump says the United States should take a cautious approach to Iran and not get overly involved in any attempts to forcibly change the country’s government. Speaking with podcaster Patrick Bet-David on October 17, Trump was asked whether the U.S. government should back efforts to...

by Jack Phillips

(The Epoch Times)—The FBI and a federal agency dedicated to cybersecurity issued a warning on Oct. 18 about efforts by foreign actors trying to “spread disinformation” regarding the upcoming Nov. 5 election—with just over two weeks ago before the contest. The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...

by Just The News

Annual FBI crime victimization surveys show violent crime is up 10.4% and property crime is up 6.4% between 2019 and 2023. Each year, the FBI releases headline crime report data for the calendar year prior, and a separate crime victimization survey that asks Americans what crimes they have been...