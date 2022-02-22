Watch this interview on Rumble.

Over the past few months, I've been very critical of doctors who work against what I believe to be the best interests of their patients. Before anyone asks, no, I'm not a doctor. But I am cognizant enough to read the studies, see the statistics, and realize that remdesivir can be extremely harmful. I can read different studies and realize ivermectin can be extremely beneficial. You don't need to go to medical school to read the facts presented by doctors and pharmacists. To say otherwise is like saying one needs to go to culinary school to know whether or not the food they eat tastes good.

I may not be cooking the food, but I know if I like it. I may not be performing the studies, but I can read the results.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I spoke at length with Dr. Kris Held. She has a private practice which gives her more freedoms than the majority of doctors who are beholden to the various healthcare systems for a job. As a member of AAPS, she is able to discuss the insights many talented doctors are sharing about treatments, the vaccines, and everything pertaining to Covid-19. I tapped her brain in this interview and it was quite enlightening.

One of the biggest points of contention I've made over the months is that doctors who should know better are still pushing remdesivir, panning ivermectin, and endorsing the jabs on everyone. I asked Dr. Held why. She explained that many if not most doctors are doing so under duress.

"They take these CDC guidelines and they put them out there and they say, 'put a pull down screen on your chart and follow these guidelines or you are a disruptive doctor.' And many of these guidelines are self-serving. "For example, remdesivir in the hospital. If you look at the outcome of remdesivir now for hospitalized patients, when it's given late in the game, too late — maybe it helps early to prevent viral replication within the first seven days of becoming infected — but by the time people are infected, particularly with the original strains, Alpha strains, Delta, and going on with COVID, when you were in the hospital you were already in that inflammatory phase. The viral had done its number. It was out of there. You were in the inflammatory phase and going onto the coagulation phase where you were having inflammatory pneumonia and thrombo- and pulmonary-embolism. "Well then they put you on remdesivir. Well, why? Because of Big Pharma, because of money. And if you look the conflicts of interest tying back now to CDC guidelines and FDA, and you have people like Janet Woodcock and Rick Bright and Anthony Fauci and all the people that were there that have literally billions of dollars intwined with Big Pharma, pretty soon, the protocols are serving Big Pharma and their family and not the patient. "And so that is now moving on from just being employed to now having to follow protocols that are money/power/pharma driven, which ties us back to why. Because look at Anthony Fauci and the bureaucrats. All this information is available if we had citizen investigative journalists that would go in and do the work as opposed to our mainstream media cheerleaders, that just — because they're paid also by the same groups and entities and they don't want to get fired either — so if you go back and look at these numbers and you can find out the billions and billions and hundreds of billions of dollars over the years that Anthony Fauci hands out to the medical schools, the academic institutions to do their research. "And if you're a non-favored group or person or school or entity, you're not going to get your research money. You're not going to stay in business. So pretty soon we have what we know is called 'regulatory capture' and the very government that was supposed to serve us and protect us is now harming us. "And it's very, very multifactorial. Now you say, JD, why would the doctors do that? Because we take a Hippocratic oath and we do, and most don't want to, but you have to put bread on the table. You've spent your life until you're a minimum of 30 years old. You're in great debt. You have a family, you want to serve your patients. And there's no other way to do that. "And if you're employed by a hospital and they threaten you with, for example, sham peer review. Threaten your board certification, threatened your medical licensure, threatened reporting you to the national practitioners databank, and then you no longer can get a job. "You know, throughout the history of man, the finest people have been oppressed and fallen into slavery. That repeats over and over again, since the time of Moses, since the Garden of Eden and man is imperfect, we're given free will. And we do things sometimes under duress and we justify that and it ends up with things being, having a very poor outcome."

As long as we allow the bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci to call the shots, we're never going to get the best from the doctors. Most are under government control for their protocols. That's a prescription for disaster.

