Dr. Oz Wants You to Forget His Concern About Roe v Wade Being Overturned
It isn't often that I go against President Trump's recommendations, but there are two things I just won't do. I won't get jabbed and I won't support Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.
Dr. Mehmet Oz wants the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. He has worked hard to position himself as a Republican even though his history with globalists at the World Economic Forum and his stances on issues make Mitt Romney seem like an America First conservative.
Yesterday's bombshell leak about the Supreme Court likely overturning Roe v. Wade brought forward several on social media who wondered how Dr. Oz would react. In the recent past, he has expressed grave concern over the prospects of Roe v. Wade being overturned, saying "I'm really worried about it" before explaining how he saw women with "coat hanger events" in medical school that happened before Roe v. Wade.
That's challenging because the Roe v. Wade decision came down when Dr. Oz was 13-years-old.
Would he stand by his recent statements about needing to preserve the right to murder pre-born babies? Would he address the issue and claim that his feelings have "evolved"? Or, would he just ignore his past statements and move forward as a suddenly gung-ho opponent of abortion?
He went with door number three:
"The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate."
As his Tweet gets ratioed by those who know his past and his true feelings about abortion, I had the joy of joining in on the carnage by sharing some of his past statements.
Pennsylvania voters need to be very concerned about Dr. Mehmet Oz. He may become the worst RINO in the Senate. Even with Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins already there, Dr. Oz may eclipse them all.
There are other GOP Senate candidates running in Pennsylvania, but you’d be hard pressed to find anything out about them if you don’t dig for info yourself. If I were one of those candidates, I’d be mad as hell that I was being shunted aside for Oz.
Oz is being touted as the inevitable nominee because of the Trump endorsement and his TV show. Unfortunately, I don’t see any of the other candidates fighting back. And that’s one of the other problems with the GOP in Pennsylvania. A lot of them come in two flavors, it seems: they are closet Democrats or they give up and slink away the minute any kind of confrontation shows up.
The other "Front Runner" in the PA senate race is another beauty. Dave McCormick is a wall-street globalist, was CEO at Bridgewater which is the largest hedge fund in the world with many investments tied to China. He's well connected and chummy in DC elite circles especially with the RNC. Buyer beware, as usual we're being spoon-fed candidates. Up to you to do your own homework.