Dr. Mehmet Oz wants the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. He has worked hard to position himself as a Republican even though his history with globalists at the World Economic Forum and his stances on issues make Mitt Romney seem like an America First conservative.

Yesterday's bombshell leak about the Supreme Court likely overturning Roe v. Wade brought forward several on social media who wondered how Dr. Oz would react. In the recent past, he has expressed grave concern over the prospects of Roe v. Wade being overturned, saying "I'm really worried about it" before explaining how he saw women with "coat hanger events" in medical school that happened before Roe v. Wade.

That's challenging because the Roe v. Wade decision came down when Dr. Oz was 13-years-old.

Would he stand by his recent statements about needing to preserve the right to murder pre-born babies? Would he address the issue and claim that his feelings have "evolved"? Or, would he just ignore his past statements and move forward as a suddenly gung-ho opponent of abortion?

He went with door number three:

"The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate."

As his Tweet gets ratioed by those who know his past and his true feelings about abortion, I had the joy of joining in on the carnage by sharing some of his past statements.

Pennsylvania voters need to be very concerned about Dr. Mehmet Oz. He may become the worst RINO in the Senate. Even with Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins already there, Dr. Oz may eclipse them all.