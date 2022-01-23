The Defeat the Mandates Rally in Washington DC today was epic. We recommend watching the whole thing if you missed it.

There was a particularly powerful segment of his speech about kids:

"I ask that you allow me a moment to speak about our children and about our fundamental responsibility to protect them. If nothing else, we must nurture and protect our children. It is job one, it is your job, it is my job, it is not their job to protect us.

"During the last two years, our society and our public health response has failed to protect them. Many things that our public health system has demanded we do to our children has directly harmed them. Self-harm, suicide, and drug abuse in children have taken off around the world. Anxiety, bullying, intimidation, coercion have become the norm. Measured IQ in the very young has dropped. Fundamental childhood delays are easily measured, and both physical damage and death of our children from injecting them with genetic vaccines in order to protect the elderly from a virus is occurring.

"As a parent, those that are parents or going to be parents, it is ultimately your responsibility to protect your children. If they're harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one who will have to take care of them. And you will carry the burden for the rest of your life and theirs. On average, between 1-in-2000 and 1-in-3000 children that receive these vaccines will be hospitalized in the short-term with vaccine-caused damage. Only the passage of time will we know what long-term damage may occur to these children.

"The vaccines do not protect our children from becoming infected with Omicron. They do not prevent infected children from infecting others. In contrast, the pharmaceutical companies and the government are almost fully protected from any damages these products might cause them.

"If your child is damaged by these vaccines, you will be left alone with both your grief and the burden of care. These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired, so I beg you, please get informed about the possible risks. Your children may be damaged by these experimental medical products."

Here's Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology used in most of the jabs, and his amazing speech.